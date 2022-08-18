Arizona Cardinals Tight End Zach Ertz and USWNT Star Julie Ertz Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and USWNT star Julie Ertz took to social media Thursday to announce the birth of their son, Madden.

Zach and Julie Ertz welcomed Madden into the world on August 11 after revealing in April that they were expecting.

Madden Matthew Ertz 💙 Our whole world



Hallelujah 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rbcvUdX7zn — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) August 18, 2022

“Madden Matthew Ertz our whole world,” Zach Ertz tweeted. “Hallelujah.”

Julie Ertz shared the same exact photo of their son on Instagram.

“One week already with our sweet boy,” Julie Ertz wrote. “Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved. Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents. Hallelujah.”

Zach And Julie Ertz Began Dating a Decade Ago

Zach met Julie back in 2012 while the two were in college. He was a standout at Stanford, while Julie played soccer for Santa Clara University. Zach proposed in February 2016 at the Stanford baseball stadium where they first met.

Zach, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion, is entering his 10th season in the NFL and first-full with the Cardinals. He inked a three-year, $31.65 million extension this offseason after coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles in a midseason trade last season. In eleven games in Arizona, he hauled in 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

Julie, meanwhile, is a highly-decorated member of the USWNT and Angel City of the NWSL . She was a member of both the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning squads. At the 2021 ESPY Awards, Ertz was named best NWSL player.