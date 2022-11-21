arizona-cardinals-without-key-wr-for-monday-night-football

Tonight is going to be a little harder on the Arizona Cardinals as they go another week without a key wide receiver in their lineup. Once again, Hollywood Brown is listed on the NFL injured reserve and will not suit up for the Cardinals. This gives backup quarterback Colt McCoy one less weapon in his arsenal.

This season has been up and down at times for the Arizona Cardinals. With a 4-6 record, they are not where they would like to be. However, they have a chance to take down the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are just ahead of the Cardinals in the NFC West standings.

However, they will have to do that without Hollywood Brown on the field. Field Yates had the news on Twitter.

The Cardinals officially did not activate WR Hollywood Brown for tonight's game. He remains on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2022

Brown is the former 2019 first-round pick that was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens. Originally out of the University of Oklahoma, Brown established himself as a solid option on the field. In his last game on October 16, he caught five passes for 68 yards. He has three touchdowns on the season.

In 2021, Brown’s last season with Baltimore, he put up more than 1,000 yards receiving while averaging more than 11 yards per reception. When you need to pick up a good chunk of yardage, he’s your guy.

So, the Arizona Cardinals are going to be without one of their best receivers and without Kyle Murray. They will have to look elsewhere for offensive production.

Arizona Cardinals Trying to Pick Up Divisional Win

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals took on the L.A. Rams and picked up the win in the division. The Rams are at the bottom of the division and it doesn’t look like that is going to improve any time soon. As for the Cardinals, they have a chance to pick up back-to-back division wins and set the course for the rest of the season.

Before we know it, the last games of the regular season will be played. When that happens, where will we see these NFC West teams? The 49ers might be ahead of Arizona for now, but tonight could change that in an instant.

Tonight it will come down to putting points up on the board and hoping the defense can do just enough to give you the win. That’s all they can hope for, really. Give the ball to your best players, and hope some guys step up on the other side of the ball.