arizona-state-fires-head-football-coach-herm-edwards-after-eastern-michigan-loss

There are consequences when the Mid-American Conference team comes in and beats you at home. Arizona State has fired head coach Herm Edwards. The NCAA football coach has struggled to get the program on the right track. Following a 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan, the Sun Devils are ready to move on.

Joining Scott Frost as a mid-season Power 5 firing, Herm Edwards is probably thinking about what he could have done differently. Not just from Saturday’s game but from the last few seasons.

Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource and 247Sports broke the news first.

BREAKING: Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the decision.



ASU staff member were told within the last hour that Edwards would no longer be the team's coach.



Interim head coaching plans are not clear as yet. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) September 18, 2022

Outside of the 2020 pandemic shortened season, Arizona State was the definition of mediocrity. Even in the Pac-12, the Sun Devils couldn’t break through from the 7-5, 8-4 regular season. They were able to win just one bowl game during that time – the 2019 Sun Bowl.

Prior to Herm Edwards, coach Todd Graham was able to post two 10-win seasons before declining in his later years. It feels like a year where a lot of teams could make coaching changes. Arizona State wants to move on and try to find the best fit for its team.

Herm Edwards Couldn’t Contain the Run Against EMU

Looking back at the trouble Arizona State had on Saturday, the Sun Devils weren’t able to do one thing – stop the run. Getting the run under control proved to be too much to handle. Samson Evans went on to carry the ball 36 times for Eastern Michigan for 258 yards. The Eagles put up 66 more yards on the ground.

Herm Edwards and his Arizona State team were forced to punt four times, they had 9 penalties, and allowed EMU to convert 11/15 3rd downs. A lost fumble definitely didn’t help things. The season has just gotten worse each week for the team. Edwards unable to rally his troops in Week 3.

While the Sun Devils opened up the season with a 40-3 win over lowly Northern Arizona, things didn’t improve. They went to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Cowboys. A 34-17 loss – expected by many – didn’t help things back in Tempe. After the team was unable to respond against Eastern Michigan at home, the program is moving into a new era.