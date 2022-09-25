WATCH: Arkansas Falls to Texas A&M After the Craziest Field Goal Miss You’ll Ever See

There are difficult losses in college football and then there are unexplainable losses. Arkansas might’ve actually invented a third category in Saturday night’s defeat to No. 23 Texas A&M. Right now, we’re still working on a name to describe it, because it can’t really be explained with words.

Arkansas trailed Texas A&M 23-21 with 1:35 to play in a pivotal SEC West showdown. The Razorbacks trotted Cam Little onto the field for 42-yard field goal attempt that give the Hogs a 24-23 advantage.

Little’s kick had plenty of leg but was just off target. It clanked off the top of the upright and bounced to the turf. Arkansas came up two points shy of a win, falling to 3-1 on the season.

When have you seen a kicker hit the TOP of the upright and miss the kick 🤯



You don’t see a game decided that way very often. It’s an absolutely brutal way to lose, especially to a division rival.

Texas A&M Bouncing Back

A few weeks ago, Texas A&M was counted out as a contender in the SEC West. Despite having a pre-season top-10 ranking, the Aggies dropped a home game to Appalachian State 17-14.

Many believed Texas A&M came into the season overrated. Some questioned whether Jimbo Fisher deserved to keep his job. There was plenty of social media reaction to go around.

Over the last two weeks, though, the Aggies have bounced back. In Week 3, Texas A&M grinded out a hard-fought win over No. 13 Miami, 17-9. Saturday, though it was a little too close to comfort, Fisher’s squad squeaked out a 23-21 victory.

Now, the Aggies are 3-1 on the season and have a 1-0 record in league play. Can they keep it going?

Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State (3-1) next Saturday before a major matchup against No. 2 Alabama (4-0) in Tuscaloosa.