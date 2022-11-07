arkansas-football-players-arrested-after-altercation-with-police-postgame

Things went from bad to worse over the weekend for the Arkansas football team. According to a report from TMZ Sports, two Razorback players were arrested after getting into an altercation with police following Saturday’s game against Liberty.

Defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher were arrested following an incident that occurred outside a bar close to campus. Per the report, officers asked Brown to get on the sidewalk and out of the street. At first, the defensive back complied.

However, the Fayetteville Police Department then alleges that Brown “intentionally” returned to the street. An officer then escorted him to the sidewalk when things turned physical.

“Brown engaged in fighting behavior,” the officer wrote, “congregated with two or more other people in a public place refusing to comply with a lawful order to disperse, and obstructed vehicular traffic in a public place.”

As officers handcuffed Brown, Slusher attempted to pull an officer away from his teammate. Authorities then arrested Slusher, as well.

Both players were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. They were released Sunday morning.

After news broke of the arrests involving Arkansas football players Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher, head coach Sam Pittman released a statement.

“We are in the process of gathering information from the proper authorities,” Pittman said. “Once we have that information, we will determine their status with our team.”

The arrests of Brown and Slusher came just hours after Arkansas suffered a disappointing home loss to Liberty. The Razorbacks dropped a 21-19 decision on their home turf, falling to 5-4 on the year.

Arkansas entered the 2022 college football season ranked No. 19 nationally and climbed as high as No. 10 in the Associated Press poll. The Hogs have lost four of their last five games and have No. 10 LSU, No. 11 Ole Miss and Missouri remaining on the schedule.