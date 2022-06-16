Army-Navy College Football Game Will Be Played in Five Different East Coast Cities from 2023-27

The annual Army-Navy Game is one of the most historic traditions not only in college football, but in all of sports. Out of 122 total matchups, 89 have been played in Philadelphia or the surrounding area.

The Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the 2022 edition of the game. But it was announced on Wednesday that the following four contests will be at other cities along the east coast.

Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host in 2023, followed by Landover, Maryland, in 2024. Then the game will be in Baltimore in 2025 and East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2026. The Midshipmen and Black Knights return to Philadelphia in 2027.

It will be the first time since World War II that the series will leave The City of Brotherly Love for more than two straight years. In 122 editions of the game, Navy owns a 62-53-7 advantage over Army.

The location choices are not random – they do have some meaning behind them.

The 2023 game will be played near Boston for the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage. The 2024 game will be played near Washington D.C. – the nation’s capital – to commemorate the 125th head-to-head matchup in the series.

The 2025 game will be played near Fort McHenry, where Francis Scott Key wrote the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner. The 2026 game will be played in New Jersey, across the Hudson River from New York City to honor the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Athletic Directors Make Statements

From Army’s Mike Buddie: “The Army-Navy Game is a great showcase for both service academies. We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition being on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen. There was great interest from many regions and we thank the cities that participated in the bid selection process. We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities.”

From Navy’s Chet Gladchuk: “Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas. We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans. And it will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets. Our gratitude goes out to all the cities that showed interest and congratulations to the recipients of the games.”

As a Pennsylvania native who spent five years in Philadelphia, I personally think the Army-Navy Game should always be played there. However, I do understand the initiative to spread the wealth to other cities. And I find the reasons for choosing the sites they did interesting and admirable.