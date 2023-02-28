Atlanta Braves Roll Out Potentially the Coolest Bobblehead Giveaway of All-Time

Mark your calendars, ATLiens, you’re definitely going to want to Git Up, Git Out to Truist Park on May 25. The Atlanta Braves are rolling out one of the best bobblehead giveaways in the MLB — perhaps even all of sports.

The Braves revealed this week that they’ll be giving away OutKast bobbleheads on Thursday, May 25 when the team hosts the Philadelphia Phillies. And yes, before anyone asks, these bobbleheads do look So Fresh, So Clean.

Below is the image of the OutKast bobblehead, shared by the Braves on Twitter:

𝙔’𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙗𝙗𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙚𝙩 𝙢𝙚 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙤𝙙..



May 25: @Outkast bobblehead night at @TruistPark! pic.twitter.com/oAk2LsvwAq — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 28, 2023

The hip-hop duo of Andre 3000 and Big Boi formed in 1992 in Atlanta. The popular tandem released six studio albums with a number of hits in the 90s and 2000s.

Already, fans of the Braves — and just baseball fans in general — are looking to secure these awesome bobbleheads. It’s probably going to be a busy evening at Truist Park on May 25, so be careful about The Way You Move to enter the stadium that day.

Atlanta Braves, MLB Fans Go Crazy Over OutKast Bobblehead

When the Atlanta Braves revealed the OutKast bobblehead this week, fans across the MLB went nuts. Everyone will be trying to get a ticket for that May 25 game against the Phillies.

Fans already went nuts over the announcement on social media.

One fan wrote, “If anyone going to this game doesn’t want theirs, I will Venmo for it and shipping.” Another added, “I need to go to Atlanta end of May.”

Casey Drottar at MLB said, “You can stop making bobbleheads now because this will never, ever be topped.”

The MLB season hasn’t even started yet, but the Braves might’ve secured their place as the most popular team in the sport thanks to these bobbleheads.