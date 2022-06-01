Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña, Jr. Purchases Brand New, Custom BMW for $175K

Since making his MLB debut in 2018 at the age of 20, Ronald Acuña, Jr. has been one of the best players in the game.

One of Acuña’s calling cards on the field is a huge, studded-out No. 13 chain that he wears around his neck. Now, the Atlanta Braves superstar has a brand new, decked-out ride to show his style off the field, as well.

In a YouTube video feature posted by Xample, Acuña is shown leaving his home in Atlanta and hopping into a custom BMW. The X6M Competition model has the body painted all gold with the hood and rims black, as well as a black interior. In addition, Acuña’s own “RA13” logo is printed all over the car.

The video follows Acuña driving to Truist Park with shots from inside and outside the Beemer as it rolls along the highway. Once he arrives at the stadium, he gets out and walks around, taking photos with fans who recognize him in his yellow Nike shirt. Acuña then hops back in the car and drives away.

TMZ Sports says the BMW X6M Competition begins at around $130,000. With Acuña’s personal touches it came out to a total cost of $175,000. In 2019, Acuña signed a 10-year, $124 million extension that keeps him in a Braves uniform through 2028. Looks like he is already putting that money to good use.

Acuña’s Astonishing Return From Injury

The MLB world was rocked last year when Acuña suffered a disastrous, season-ending ACL injury on July 10 trying to flag down a deep fly ball to the warning track. He was on his way to an MVP-caliber season with 24 home runs, 17 stolen bases and a .990 OPS through 82 games.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. underwent an MRI today that showed a complete tear of his right ACL. He will undergo season-ending surgery. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 11, 2021

Atlanta had a 44-44 record at that point in time, just before the All-Star break. The team still was able to finish the regular season at 88-73 and were NL East champions. Without their star, the Braves went on to win the 2021 World Series in six games over the Houston Astros. It was the franchise’s fourth all-time title, and first since 1995.

Acuña made his return to the majors this season on April 28, only 292 days after the ACL injury. The outfielder is batting .284 with two homeruns and nine stolen bases in 22 games played. As of June 1, Atlanta has a 23-27 record and is in second place in the division to the red-hot New York Mets at 34-17.