Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith Honors Coy Gibbs With Pregame Hat in Charlotte

Head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith is honoring the late Coy Gibbs during NFL Thursday Night Football with his hat. Smith was seen wearing a Joe Gibbs Racing hat to honor the late Gibbs. The 49-year-old team co-owner was a former member of the Washington Commanders staff when his father, Joe Gibbs was the head coach in the early 2000s.

Arthur Smith was a member of the Washington staff in 2007, the last year that Gibbs coached for the organization. This is a great gesture by Smith. The Gibbs family is going through a tough time as they lose another son at the age of 49.

Coach Arthur Smith catching up with Richard Sherman during pregame in CLT. The ⁦@JoeGibbsRacing⁩ hat is personal tribute to Coach Gibbs and his family in their time of loss. #RIPCoyGibbs #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7pRkk2Yzam — Brett Jewkes (@BJewkes) November 10, 2022

Arthur Smith and his Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers during Thursday Night Football tonight. It is an important game and it is great to see Smith take the time to honor the late Gibbs.

