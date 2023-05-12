Former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden is set to get another opportunity in the NFL.

Bolden is trying out for the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Bolden went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, before signing a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He was placed on injured reserve last August prior to the start of the NFL season and was eventually released by the Ravens last October before ever appearing in a game.

The Louisiana native had a productive career at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the 2020 national title.

Bolden redshirted during his first season in Tuscaloosa, before becoming a versatile playmaker for the Crimson Tide as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

That season, he saw action as a wildcat quarterback, receiver and special teams contributor. Bolden finished 2019 with two catches for 34 yards and four rushes for 10 yards. He also completed the only pass he attempted and made a team-high six tackles on special teams.

Bolden saw his role increase as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, catching 24 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. He continued to be a productive special teams contributor, returning seven punts for 49 yards.

Alabama won the national title in 2020, and in the national title game against Ohio State, Bolden caught three passes for 16 yards, including his first career touchdown.

Bolden had the best year of his college career as a redshirt junior in 2021, catching 42 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one carry at quarterback and returned 14 punts for 99 yards.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Bolden opted to enter the NFL draft, despite having one more season of eligibility remaining.

Falcons GM defends drafting Bijan Robinson in top ten

While Bolden could be an option to join the Falcons offense, Atlanta drafted a piece in the top 10 that it expects to help immediately.

The Falcons selected Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall last month. It’s rare to draft a running back in the top 10, but Falcons GM Terry Fontenot told Rich Eisen that he feels good about the pick.

“People can have these rules that you don’t take a running back at a certain point or guard at a certain point, you have to take a premium position. … What we say is, ‘Tell me the player. Who is the particular running back that’s sitting there? When it’s a guy like Bijan Robinson in the running back box, when you talk about positionless football, he’s an impact offensive player,” Fontenot said.

“Wherever he is, wherever you get him the ball, he’s a playmaker. He’s a touchdown maker, he’s a home run hitter. And he’s a better person than he is a player. So we know he’s going to reach his ceiling.”