Auburn Fires Head Coach Bryan Harsin Mid-Season, College Football World Reacts

Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn didn’t even last two full seasons. On Monday, On3 reported that Auburn parted ways with the head football coach after just 21 games.

Harsin posted a 9-12 record as the head coach of the Tigers and the team sits just 3-5 this year. A combination of on-field performance and off-the-field personality had many speculating that Auburn would make a change before the 2023 season.

The news wasn’t exactly shocking or surprising given Harsin’s tumultuous time at Auburn. Still, college football fans on social media had plenty of reactions to the news.

One college football fan said that Harsin was the winner of the deal, considering Auburn must pay him $15 million, half of which is due in the next 30 days, as part of the buyout.

Multiple fans also pointed out that Harsin was terminated on Halloween, which also happens to be the birthday of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

It’s almost as if fans were prepared for this moment. Seriously, just type Harsin’s name into Twitter and a collection of mean tweets, memes and GIFs will pop up, mocking the head coach.

Auburn still has four games remaining in the 2022 season. It will begin searching for a new head coach immediately.

Bryan Harsin’s Short Time at Auburn By the Numbers

Bryan Harsin’s seat had been warm since the beginning of the 2022 season. Auburn’s less-than-stellar performance through eight games gave the school’s administration no confidence in his ability to lead the program.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Harsin’s run at Auburn, by the numbers:

Those kind of results aren’t going to get you very far in the SEC. Harsin learned that lesson the hard way.

Auburn has four games remaining on the schedule: Mississippi State (5-3), Texas A&M (3-5), Western Kentucky (5-4), Alabama (7-1).