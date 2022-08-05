WATCH: Auburn Football Rolls Out Thrilling “Top Gun” Hype Video for Start of Fall Camp

College football is right around the corner. We can almost smell the raucous tailgates, the pigskin and the hungover student section in desperate need of a shower. August seems to trickle on slowly when looking forward to September weather. But Auburn is getting up ready with an incredible “Top Gun” themed hype video to kick off the team’s fall camp.

Head coach Bryan Harsin enters the room in the parody playing the role of Viper. With players gathered around, Harsin mimics the script of the Tom Cruise classic. The coach begins, “Gentleman, welcome to Fall Camp. You are the top one percent of all college football players. SEC quarterbacks – the best of the best.” Harsin delivers chills down the spine, quoting Tom Skerritt’s character, “We’re gonna get you better.”

The video perfectly rips off the infamous scene from the first movie. The sequel to the 1986 thriller topped movie charts for two weeks upon its release in May of this year. Since opening weekend of Top Gun: Maverick, the film remains in the top five of box office charts – grossing more than $650 million domestically.

Auburn’s copy provides a light-hearted insider look at the team’s upcoming battle for SEC dominance. While it’s a tough road in the sport’s most difficult conference, Harsin and the squad certainly garner favorable attention with viral skits like this.

Auburn Quarterbacks ‘Best of the Best’ at Evading Authorities

Entering an important quarterback battle, T.J. Finley surrendered himself to the Auburn Police Department on Thursday. The quarterback attempted to evade officers subsequently resulting in the issuance of a warrant. Police originally attempted to cite Finley for failure to wear a proper helmet while riding his moped.

However, the quarterback returned to practice on Thursday afternoon – acting normal with teammates, seemingly unbothered by the earlier events. The news comes two days after Finley entered into an NIL agreement with Amazon Fashion. The site sells a personal clothing brand represented by the quarterback.

T.J. Finley makes an appearance in the program’s “Top Gun” mockery. One fan commented in jest below the video, “Motion to change T.J’s call sign to Vespa.”