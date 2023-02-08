WATCH: Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Gets Into Verbal Altercation with Fans

Tuesday night had to be a frustrating one for Bruce Pearl. His team has not been good on the road this season, with a Texas A&M loss dropping them below .500. Auburn could have won the game as well, playing well down the stretch despite dealing with some foul trouble.

Ultimately, the Tigers heard the final horn sound and found themselves on the losing end. Reed Arena in College Station was a great atmosphere, helping the Aggies get a win. However, things got ugly after the game.

Pearl, who was surrounding by a policeman and his assistant coaches, was seen having a few words with somebody in the stands. You could tell the head coach was not too happy. He continued to look over as he walked off as Texas A&M personnel found the fan.

You can watch the full moment here.

Frustrated Bruce Pearl threatens student. Said, “I’ll kick your f****** a**.” pic.twitter.com/Dg5FfUNUKQ — Grant Gaspard (@grant_gaspard) February 8, 2023

Fans in the stands are always going to chirp opposing teams, especially coaches. Sometimes, things can be taken too far and cause such reactions.

Auburn, Bruce Pearl Lose Fourth In Five Games

Auburn finds itself trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time of the year. Tuesday marked their fourth loss in five games. A home matchup against Georgia was the only win in what has been a brutal stretch for Pearl.

Following the Texas A&M result, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Auburn as a nine-seed in the NCAA Tournament. While they are not on the bubble quite yet, if the Tigers continue to slide, questions will be asked about the overall resume.

But if Pearl is able to guide his team to a win on Saturday, they will surely be a lock to make the Big Dance. College GameDay will be in town for the Iron Bowl of Basketball between Alabama and Auburn. Taking down the No. 3 team in the country at home would get the Tigers back in the right direction.