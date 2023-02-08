Auction Expert Places Value on Jersey LeBron James Wore to Break NBA Scoring Record

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. So, naturally, the next question for the NBA superstar is how much would his now-historic, game-worn jersey fetch at auction?

Fortunately, we’ve got an answer! Or, well, at least a rough estimate. TMZ Sports asked an auction expert how much the jersey could rake in if it hits the market. You’d be surprised that it’s valued in the millions.

Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, threw out a big number when talking to TMZ Sports.

“I believe this jersey is just as historic and desirable, if not more so,” Ivy tells us. “So I would estimate it at more than $3 million.”

Of course, that’s only relevant if the jersey hits the market. For James and the Lakers organization, it could be priceless.

Did LeBron James Anoint Himself the GOAT?

You could see it coming from a mile away, couldn’t you? Once LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, you knew the debate about the greatest of all-time was going to resurface.

Is it LeBron James? Or does that title still belong to Michael Jordan? You’re either on one side of the other. If you ask James, he’d put his resumé up against anyone’s.

Following Tuesday’s game and record-breaking performance, James chatted with the NBA on TNT crew. Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal — a former teammate of James’ — had a very important question.

Shaq asked James who he believed the GOAT title belonged to. James attempted to answer the question neutrally, but when pressed, he provided an honest answer.

“Listen, big fella, me, personally, I’m gonna take myself,” James said. “I’m gonna take myself against anybody that’s ever played this game.”

Surely that won’t stir up any drama in this conversation, right?