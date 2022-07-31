Audio Delays on UFC 277 Fight Pass Have Fans Fuming on Social Media

The energy for UFC 277 quickly turned from excitement to anger. The reason? Audio delays through UFC’s Fight Pass, the sport’s subscription-based streaming package.

Fans had no trouble venting their frustration through social media platforms Saturday night. A lot of criticism was thrown at UFC and the streaming service for its audio issues throughout the event.

And, hey, we get it. These subscriptions aren’t cheap. If you’re paying for something, you want it to produce at a high quality. Clearly, Fight Pass missed the mark Saturday evening.

Here are some of the criticisms from social media:

Hey @ufc @UFCFightPass you’re audio is off. Can you please try to sync it up? It’s rough watching someone hit the mat and there be a delay to the sound. — Josh Hunt (@huntzki) July 30, 2022

The UFC’s stream have an audio-video delay for anyone else? — 🇨🇦Cassius🚂 (@RubberGuardKid2) July 30, 2022

That’s not the best way to lock up more subscribers. Obviously, it’s not making current customers happy, either. On nights like UFC 277, the streaming service needs to be flawless.

The UFC 277 Card

There’s a good reason why fans are irate over the audio issues for UFC 277. It’s a strong lineup for Saturday night, which presented plenty of excitement across the world.

Below is a look at the main card lineup for Saturday’s bouts:

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith (Light Heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez (Flyweight)

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich (Heavyweight)

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes (Women Bantamweight)

Fans are thrilled to see the rematch between Julianna Pena vs. Amanada Nunes.

Last December, Pena upset Nunes to claim the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 269 in December. The two fight again Saturday night with the belt on the line. It’s UFC 277’s main event.

Hopefully, UFC and Fight Pass gets the audio issues under control by the time the main event gets underway — if not much earlier. If those delays aren’t fixed quickly, there will be plenty more reaction on social media.

Fans will probably start demanding refunds, as well.