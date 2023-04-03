Austin Peay Volleyball Team Chugs Mountain Dew in the Bleachers in Solidarity With Baseball Coach

In the last week of March, Austin Peay baseball coach Roland Fanning was ejected from a game after his pitcher threw at a batter who had earlier hit a home run. He wasn’t the only one to go, though, as the pitcher and catcher got an early trip to the showers too.

Fanning wasn’t happy and to show his displeasure, he complained to the umpires while pounding Mountain Dew. Mind you, this wasn’t a can or regular bottle he was drinking. This was a two liter-sized bottle of Mountain Dew. Seriously, check it out.

Austin Peay's Head Coach Roland Fanning, pitcher and catcher all got ejected today after throwing at Liberty's Nathan Keeter after hitting a HR earlier in the game.



Fanning throwing back a Mountain Dew is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/TV9H1UGh3O — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) March 25, 2023

College baseball is great for moments like that. It’s also great for how the community at Austin Peay responded.

The volleyball team showed up for Austin Peay’s game on March 28th. There, they sat in the bleachers and brought their own refreshments. Each player had their own liter of Mountain Dew to pose with at the game. An act of solidarity with Fanning, if you will.

Check it out, here:

The only knock on this joke is that it appears somewhere between most and all of the team haven’t opened up their bottles yet.

In another video that the Austin Peay volleyball team posted, Fanning is seen tipping his cap to them in the stands.

When the squad shows up to support @coach_fanning and @GovsBSB pic.twitter.com/KKdMa7f8H3 — Austin Peay Volleyball (@GovsVB) March 28, 2023

Never change college baseball. For the love of all that is good, never change.

Alabama Baseball Coach Mocked Arkansas After Ejection

Over the weekend, Alabama and Arkansas played a three-game weekend series. On Friday night, the Crimson Tide dominated. They won 12-1 over an Arkansas team that is one of the best in the country.

Saturday’s game was closer. Alabama led by one run in the 7th inning. That’s when umpires ejected head coach Brad Bohannon. He got animated, even mocking Arkansas fans as he left the game.

This got Arkansas fans even more into the game than they had already been before and, ultimately, the Razorbacks won.

Later, Dave Van Horn, Arkansas’ coach, responded to the incident, saying, “Well, I like Brad. He got emotional.”

“That was the second time in the game that he really got on the umpire about not calling a pitch. Both of them were on breaking balls. I couldn’t believe he didn’t even get a warning the first time or get thrown out. A lot of umpires won’t put up with it. They put up with it for a long time right there. We felt like we got called strike three on a pitch that was way outside with the go-ahead run on third.”