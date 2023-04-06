Babe Ruth Baseball Bat Sells For Record Price

When he was on the Boston Red Sox, Babe Ruth was known as one of baseball’s best pitchers. However, after he was traded to the New York Yankees so that owner Harry Frazee could finance a production of ‘My Fair Lady,’ he became one of the game’s great sluggers and ultimately the MLB Home Run King. That is until Hank Aaron came around.

So, it’s no surprise that Ruth’s bat is valuable. It’s so valuable as a collector’s item that a bat of his has just sold for a record price.

Hunt Auctions announced that it sold a Babe Ruth bat for $1.85 million. That’s a record price for a baseball bat.

Historic Babe Ruth professional model bat once displayed at Polo Grounds sold for $1,850,000. The bat was assigned the highest grade (GU10) by @PSAcard in addition to being photo matched to 1921 season. World record price for any baseball bat! @Yankees @MLB pic.twitter.com/f5Frx3fVxS — Hunt Auctions (@HuntAuctions) April 5, 2023

According to Hunt Auctions, the bat is from circa 1920-21. That’s about the time that he joined the Yankees and would likely have been used in one of his monster seasons at the plate, as Ruth hit 54 and 59 home runs in 1920 and 1921 respectively. At that point, the Yankees played their home games at the Polo Grounds.

Babe Ruth also holds the previous record price for a baseball bat sold for $1.68 million last August.

The biggest difference between that bat and this one is that the new record bat comes with photographic corroboration. Ruth is seen using the bat at the Polo Grounds, which is where the dating comes from.

In 1921, Babe Ruth set the career record for home runs at 139. He ended his career with 714, a record that stood until Hank Aaron broke it in 1974.

“It is without surprise that the Babe has once again pushed yet another sports memorabilia category to record pricing territory,” said David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions. “This baseball bat is as close to a work of art as the medium can allow.”

A Babe Ruth Autograph Costs a Year’s Salary

If that bat is out of your price range, perhaps a rare autograph is more in your price range. This one went up for sale in 2021. It’s a photo of Babe Ruth in a Red Sox uniform, with a brief note and Ruth’s signature on it.

The cost? It was on sale for only $54,000.

It’s a steal at more than many people’s annual salary. Alright, maybe not a steal but it goes to show you how much money some people are willing to spend on sports memorabilia.