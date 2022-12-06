baker-mayfield-claimed-by-los-angeles-rams

It didn’t take Baker Mayfield long to find a new home. The former No. 1 overall NFL draft selection is heading out to sunny California.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield on waivers. The organization inherits the remaining $1.35 million from his contract. There’s potential that the former Oklahoma star could play during the Thursday Night Football contests against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Talk about a quick turnaround.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/CAIVhY25Nu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Mayfield was recently released by the Carolina Panthers. He was traded from the Cleveland Browns after the organization signed Deshaun Watson to a mega-deal before the start of the 2022 campaign.

Mayfield played in seven games for the Panthers, throwing for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He was sacked 19 times in those appearances.

Baker Mayfield Claimed Day After Release From Carolina

The “Baker Mayfield Experiment” didn’t last long in Carolina. When the team decided to move forward with P.J. Walker, the Panthers released the Heisman Trophy winner.

When Walker first started taking the No. 1 snaps for the Panthers, Mayfield seemed fine with the new role. Even though he had been accustomed to a starting position, he was prepared to support his teammate.

“You want to be able to showcase on Sundays what you’re capable of, but that’s not my role,” Mayfield told reporters in November. “So, right now, it’s supporting this group and competing within the quarterback competitions we have each day in practice. And then try to get the defense prepared for Sundays.

“It takes everybody. That’s why this is the ultimate team sport. It’s a different role for me, for sure, but I’m just finding my way through it.”

Unfortunately for Mayfield, that outlook didn’t keep him on the roster in Carolina. We’ll see if he’s able to keep a spot with the Los Angeles Rams over the final few weeks of the season.