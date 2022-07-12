Baker Mayfield Says He Was ‘Shocked’ When Cleveland Browns Let Him Go, But Is ‘Grateful For My Time There’

In one of his first full interviews since joining the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed his recent unceremonious exit from the Cleveland Browns. While speaking about his former NFL team, Mayfield admitted he was “shocked” by Cleveland’s decision to move on from him and sign former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson instead. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner also shared that he was “grateful” for his time in Ohio as he spoke about his four years with the Browns.

Baker Mayfield is arguably the best quarterback to play under center in Cleveland in years. In 2020, the 27-year-old led the Browns to a winning 11-5 record and orchestrated their first playoff win in almost three decades that season. Yet following the 2021 season, the quarterback’s future in Cleveland seemed doubtful as soon as the offseason began. Once the Browns signed Watson, the writing on the wall was clear.

Last week, Cleveland finally pulled the trigger and traded Mayfield to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. While speaking to ESPN‘s Cleveland Browns reporter Jake Trotter recently, Mayfield revealed his surprise in his soured relationship with his former team.

“Pretty unexpected, but if I’m focused on the past, then I’m not doing my job being a Carolina Panther now. Like I said, I’m grateful for my time there,” Mayfield explained. “Yea, shocked I’d say is pretty much the only way to describe it. But you roll with the punches and you’ve gotta move forward. This is a test of adversity and how I’m gonna handle it and how I can move forward and be the best teammate possible with our new home. I’m looking forward to it.”

Baker Mayfield Takes the High Road, Calls Cleveland ‘A Special Place’

As the interview continued, Jake Trotter pressed Baker Mayfield further about his accomplishments in Cleveland. Very few quarterbacks in the history of the franchise have had as much success as Mayfield. So Trotter wanted to know if it frustrated the QB that he doesn’t seem to get more credit for winning on a team that many have considered a lost cause for decades.

“Do you feel you get enough credit for what you did with Cleveland in that playoff run a couple years back?” Trotter asked.

“You know what, Cleveland’s a special place,” Baker Mayfield responded. “There’s teammates and friendships and bonds that we all contributed to that special run and to help turn that around. There’s lifelong friendships that I’ll have that are very special to me – near and dear to [my wife] Emily and I – that we’ll never forget about. But I’m never a me guy, I’m a team first, win guy. We had a good time there. And I’m looking forward to being able to contribute with Carolina now.”

No Further Progressive Commercials in the Works as the QB Leaves Cleveland

In further news from the interview that will surely disappoint NFL fans, there are unfortunately no plans for any future Progressive commercials starring Baker Mayfield. Progressive Insurance’s At Home with Baker Mayfield commercials have been a staple of the company’s advertisements for years now. Yet it sounds like they’re bringing the series to a close along with Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland.

Many suggested that Progressive should create a commercial of Baker and his wife moving from Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium to Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. But it sounds like the people aren’t going to get what the people want this time around.

“No more ‘at home with Baker Mayfield’ Progressive commercials, he confirms. Says he wanted to do a moving away version, but didn’t work out,” Jake Trotter tweeted about his Mayfield interview.

So there you have it. At Home with Baker Mayfield is no more. Disappointing to say the least.