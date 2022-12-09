Baker Mayfield Warms Up With the Rams For the First Time Before Thursday Night Football

Even though he’s only been with the LA Rams for a couple of days now, Baker Mayfield might just start for Thursday Night Football. With how many reps he appears to be getting in the pregame, expect to see the newly acquired NFL QB starting the game under center.

This season, Baker Mayfield had to make the move to the Carolina Panthers. For whatever reason, he didn’t do well. He didn’t show a lot of great play, his team didn’t look great, and that led to the Panthers waiving him last week. He was soon picked up by the Rams.

Now, he’s warming up for the first time at SoFi Stadium. He looks ready, and Sean McVay is prepared to start him over his other quarterbacks on the roster.

Baker Mayfield just stepped onto the field at SoFi to warm up pic.twitter.com/hrDykZZl8n — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 8, 2022

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins are both active for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game. That means the Rams could throw out a number of options at quarterback. With three wins on the season, this is a make-or-break game. Even with a win tonight, it will almost be pointless in terms of making the playoffs.

Baker Mayfield has fans, but a lot of folks just aren’t sure he has what it takes to lead an NFL team. He had some success in Cleveland, but that might have had more to do with his teammates and the offensive weapons around him.

The Rams feel as though they can win games with this roster. If only they had consistent quarterback play. We will see if Mayfield is the answer.

Baker Mayfield To Lead Rams Over Raiders

The one goal in mind for Baker Mayfield is getting a win over the Raiders. Plain and simple. Getting the start is great, being signed to the team is awesome, but there is only one outcome that is acceptable. The Raiders will try to spoil this party for Mayfield.

This won’t be easy, either. Despite being a home game for the Rams, Raiders fans are expected to outnumber them. Even though they haven’t been in LA for almost 30 years, those fans still love the black and silver.

Thursday Night Football hasn’t been great this year. However, this game is interesting. Both teams have something to play for, and a loss could make or break the end of this season for these teams. The playoffs are still up for grabs, even if it is further out of reach for the Rams than the Raiders.

Let’s see who makes the most of the opportunity tonight.