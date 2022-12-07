Baker Mayfield’s Wife Speaks Out After QB Gets Claimed by Rams

Baker Mayfield began his 2022 season in Charlotte, looking to get his career back on track after an uneven four-year stint in Cleveland.

His Panthers tenure, however, ended after seven games in which the former No. 1 overall pick posted career lows across the board and battled through an ankle injury. Carolina released Mayfield Monday — further putting his NFL future in limbo. As it would turn out, Mayfield’s unemployment was short. The banged-up Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers the following day, giving the 27-year-old another opportunity to save his career.

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, has been alongside him throughout his rocky season and is now heading to the City of Angels — a place she previously called home. Emily opened up on the “rollercoaster” ride the season has been on her Instagram story Tuesday.

“Feeling grateful tonight,” Emily wrote, via the New York Post. “For the whirlwind, the chaos, the craziness. I’m thankful for the opportunity to walk alongside my bff for this once in a lifetime rollercoaster ride. I’m so thankful for our time in Charlotte. I met some REALLY incredible people & fell in love with an amazing city. You will certainly see more of us CLT! As for LA… I’m ready for you! It’s been too long. I’m a PROUD Nebraska girl, but LA certainly holds a chunk of my heart too. It’ll be good to be back!

“And lastly, Bake, I’m one proud wife kid! It’s been the weirdest, most confusing, challenging, soul-searching year of my life. But the important thing is, we’ve done it together & with God at our center. I’m really proud of where we are, and where we’re headed. Thankful for the man you are today, and how you handle adversity with nothing but grace! Can’t wait to cheer you on #17! Go Rams!”

Fresh Start for Baker Mayfield in Los Angeles

The Rams, sitting at 3-9, have endured one of the more severe cases of a Super Bowl hangover this season. Injuries have plagued the team, with quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson all on injured reserve. Los Angeles has turned to John Wolford and Bryce Perkins under center, who have gone a combined 0-3.

Enter Mayfield, who went 1-5 in his starts in Carolina, completing 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Mayfield’s first crack at it could come in the Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7). Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he’s leaning towards Mayfield being active.

As to whether or not he gets the start, McVay said it would be unprecedented.

“It would be unprecedented from my experiences because of everything that a quarterback’s asked to do, to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there,” McVay said, per Ed Werder of ESPN. “I do think that he’d be capable of it if we ask.”