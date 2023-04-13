Baltimore Orioles Are Crushing the Celebration Game, Bringing Fun Back To MLB

Baseball is a sport going through a lot of changes. Some of those are about the game itself, with the pitch clock and new rules against the shift designed to make the game more exciting. Then, there are cultural changes like the ones the Baltimore Orioles are bringing to the sport.

At one point in the history of MLB, you really weren’t supposed to have fun. This was a serious game and celebrating successes could lead to one of your players getting drilled with a pitch. Still, Baltimore is among the teams that know it’s a long 162-game season and you need to have some fun.

The Baltimore Orioles are here to party. With a young team full of up-and-coming players, why wouldn’t they want to have some fun? A great example of that is the team’s sprinkler celebration. Check it out, here:

There go the sprinklers. pic.twitter.com/jlPnr3HCYE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 11, 2023

See, that’s why choreography matters. It’s not just about Austin Hays rocking to dad dance move, it’s about his teammates being prepped to spray water in unison with him. No notes.

Baltimore wasn’t done there, though. The Orioles had another trick, or funnel, up their sleeves. That is, when an Oriole hits a home run, that’s when they break out the hose.

Bringing it back to the backyard. pic.twitter.com/pUW5PmPtAU — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 12, 2023

So, even though Baltimore wants to rebrand their funnel into a hose, you still get to pull a drink from it after hitting a home run.

Of course, the Baltimore Orioles aren’t the only team to open up and celebrate more often. For instance, the Los Angeles Angels are celebrating home runs by wearing a samurai warrior helmet. Their star, Shohei Ohtani, chose it. The Atlanta Braves have even broken out a comically large hat.

Chicago Cubs Solve a Cup Snake Issue

Last season, Wrigley Field went viral when ushers stopped fans from forming a cup snake. That’s when you stack a large number of empty cups, creating a long, bending ‘snake’ of cups.

Now, luckily, the Chicago Cubs have come up with an elegant solution.

Yes the Wrigley beer bat is real and they will fill it with Old Styles pic.twitter.com/ZvQ3xDBEKG — Jenny Pfäfflin (@jennypfafflin) March 30, 2023

Now, fans can get a 26 oz beer bat for $30. That’s instead of a 24 oz draft beer, giving fans more beer and a souvenir. At the same time, you really can’t make a cup snake out of these beer bats.

You can even get a refill on that beer bat for just $15, which is a pretty good price for a beer at the game.