Baltimore Ravens’ Absolutely Insane Kick Off Return to Start Week 2 Sends NFL Fans Into a Frenzy: VIDEO

The Miami Dolphins vs the Baltimore Ravens game quickly became a memorable matchup of the 2022 NFL season when the first touchdown of the day was the kick return.

Fox Sports posted a clip of the exciting moment at the start of the game when Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for the first touchdown. NBC Sports also reported that this is Duvernay’s second career kickoff return for a touchdown.

Following the epic moment, NFL fans went nuts on Twitter. “Man, they should’ve been recognized the talent already on the damn team!!! Duv is that dude!!” one Baltimore Ravens declared. Another fan praised the whole Ravens line for getting Dulvernay through. “He had a good protection.”

A former player for the University of Texas at Austin, Baltimore Ravens’ Devin Duvernay was drafted to the team in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was also the 92nd overall pick. He made his NLF debut in Week 1 of the 2020 season against the Cleveland Browns. The wide receiver became more active in the 2021 season due to injuries to teammates Miles Boykin and Rashod Bateman.

Baltimore Ravens Wide Receive Coach Praised Devin Duvernay Prior to Heading Into His Third Pro Season

Speaking about Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Coach, Tee Martin, stated in June 2022, “He is much improved from last season, and that’s what you want to see in a young player. Mentally, physically, he’s taken another step, and so, I’m just looking forward to that translating to the field.”

Martin also stated that the Baltimore Ravens player raised “multiple facets” of his game. This includes releases and running routes. The coach then said year three is typically the season when young wide receivers are expected. They are especially “going to be counted” on to step up and produce for the offenses.

“He took his route running to the next level,” the Baltimore Ravens coach explained. “He’s always had good hands; he’s always been a dependable receive, as far as catching the ball for us; he took the running after the catch to the next level.”

Duvernay also spoke about his improvements. “Route running, catching, flying around, playing fast. I think those are the things that I’ve continued to try to improve on,” he said. “And things that I need to continue to improve on to just keep elevating my game outside of special teams and getting on a bigger receiver role and things like that.”

Meanwhile, Duvernay went on to add what he believes the 2022 season will be like for him. “I think I can stretch the field. Me and ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman], for sure [can] stretch the field – make plays, down the field. And whenever ‘G-Ro’ [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] calls it, we’re ready.”