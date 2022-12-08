Baltimore Ravens LB Doesn’t Like to Lose ‘Especially to the Steelers’

Ben Roethlisberger won’t be the one taking snaps and throwing passes on Sunday, but the Baltimore Ravens still hate the Steelers. Perhaps hate is too strong a word for where the rivalry has been in recent years. But it is still one of the best in the entire NFL.

This season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not doing so well, but the Ravens have something to play for. To put it simply, if Pittsburgh wins, it would do little but bring pride to the city and ruin Baltimore’s standing at the top of the AFC North. That’s not a bad deal for the folks in black and gold.

This rivalry might seem like it has died down, but it can pop off at any moment. Don’t get it twisted, these teams don’t like one another. They take this game personally. Tyus Bowser knows the deal. The former second-round pick has been around for five years in Baltimore and knows what the goal is on Sunday.

“Nobody likes to lose, especially to the Steelers, so there’s definitely going to be tension there,” the linebacker said, via the Ravens website. “But we’ve just got to take it one day at a time until we get to that moment and go out there and play our best ball and let the chips falls where they may.”

Things could get a little intense on Sunday.

Ravens Defense Respects Steelers Kenny Pickett

This is a new era in Pittsburgh. But that doesn’t mean that the Ravens aren’t going to respect this Steelers team. With a defense like they have, anything can happen. One has to wonder how much different this season would have been if TJ Watt hadn’t been injured for so long to start.

Even though Kenny Pickett isn’t Big Ben, the Ravens’ defense is going to respect the quarterback. Bowser said as much when talking to the media.

“He looks great. Definitely a talent,” Bowser said. “I watched him when he was at [University of] Pittsburgh, so just to see him now kind of flourish and play his game now, it’s good to see. So, I’m looking forward to this week and playing against him. Hopefully, we can hold him to as much as we can, but he’s a great player, and we’re going to respect him.”

Get ready for another chapter in the Steelers and Ravens rivalry. Will this be one worth watching or a dud in an otherwise solid series?