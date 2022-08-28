WATCH: Baltimore Ravens Mascot Takes Hit from Youth Football Player, Carted Off the Field with Injury

Quoth the Raven, “Nevermore.” That’s probably what Poe — the Baltimore Ravens mascot — is thinking after participating in a youth football game at halftime of the team’s final preseason game on Saturday.

Why? The cartoon bird suffered an injury after taking a hit from a youth football player Saturday night. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Poe had to be carted off the field as a result.

Fans in attendance of Saturday’s Ravens-Commanders preseason game captured the scene. To Poe’s credit, he never removed the mascot head during the process.

Injury update from Ravens’ preseason finale: Poe, the mascot, was carted off the field at halftime.



Poe was injured during a mascot vs. youth football game. We will ask John Harbaugh for an update after the game. pic.twitter.com/7L8KiPI3Rz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 28, 2022

It’s not really clear what type of injury the mascot suffered, though it appeared to be a leg issue. Hopefully, it’s not too serious, but it didn’t look good.

So, apparently these youth football games against mascots can be pretty dangerous. Who knew?

The good news for Poe? Since he didn’t remove his headgear during the injury, we may never know his true identity. That’s probably the way he’d like to keep it, too.

Remember the Mascot That Got Steamrolled by A.J. Dillon?

This has not been a good summer for mascots attempting to do football things. The Baltimore Ravens mascot isn’t the only one to go through an embarrassing moment recently.

Earlier in the offseason, the Kenosha Kingfish, a minor league baseball club, asked Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon to come to a game and participate in a fun football drill with Elvis, the team’s mascot.

As you might imagine, it did not end well for Elvis.

Dillon obliterated the mascot, hitting him so hard that the mascot head flew off. It probably left the guy inside the Elvis costume gasping for air for at least a few seconds.

imagine getting paid in free hot dogs to be a fish mascot for a minor league baseball team & then one night they tell you to line up for a drill vs Packers RB AJ Dillon 😂💀pic.twitter.com/eAz9GcQJXY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 17, 2022

What lessons can be learned from these experiences? Mascots are supposed to attend games and entertain fans. Don’t let them participate in football drills.

It’s only going to end poorly.