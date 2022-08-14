Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Sets Deadline for Contract Negotiations

The contract drama between the Baltimore Ravens and MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson continues. But we may not hear about it for too much longer, at least according to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Jackson apparently doesn’t want to have to deal with any distractions during the 2022 regular season. So, by the time Week 1 kicks off across the NFL, the quarterback hopes to have the situation ironed out.

“Yeah, we coming up to it. It’s coming up. Season’s coming up,” Jackson said, per NFL.com. “We’re going to be good for the season.”

That comment doesn’t paint the clearest picture on when Jackson wants negotiations to come to an end. However, one reporter followed up by asking if Jackson has a Week 1 deadline, to which the quarterback replied, “Yeah, for sure.”

As of right now, there have been no updates regarding the contract talks.

Considering Jackson’s incredible talent, it’s somewhat odd that the Ravens haven’t yet reached an agreement with the quarterback. If a deal isn’t in place, Jackson will become a free agent in March.

Very Little Movement on Lamar Jackson’s Situation

Lamar Jackson hasn’t provided many updates about his contract situation during the summer months. He’s been tight-lipped during the discussions, creating plenty of mystery in Baltimore.

In June, Jackson met with reporters and talked about several items. Though when asked about the ongoing negotiations, he didn’t provide much insight.

“We’re having a conversation about it,” Jackson said repeatedly.

Jackson did provide one answer regarding his future with the franchise, though. When asked if he believes he’ll spend his entire career with the Ravens, the quarterback said, “I expect so. Yes, I do.”

Did Lamar Jackson Send a Message to the Baltimore Ravens?

Twitter sleuths attempted to decode Lamar Jackson’s “cryptic” message to the Baltimore Ravens during the summer months. The quarterback changed his heading photo on the app to an image that reads “I NEED $.”

Jackson claims it’s nothing more than a funny moment from the movie How High.

“I don’t know why people are blowing it up,” Jackson said, per USA Today. “I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously.

“I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”