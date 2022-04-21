Baseball Legend Dave Stewart Leading Nashville’s Bid for MLB Expansion Team

Legendary Oakland A’s pitcher Dave Stewart is leading an ownership group trying to bring an MLB expansion team to Nashville.

If successful, the team would be the first majority minority-owned team in pro baseball history.

Music City Baseball appointed Stewart to lead an initiative to bring a team to Nashville in MLB’s next round of expansion. And that can’t come soon enough, given that MLB hasn’t added to its ranks since 1998. That’s when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Devil Rays started play.

“We started this process four years ago,” Dave Stewart told ESPN about plans for MLB in Nashville. He said Nashville “is a fast-growing city. It has a beautiful population of people. There’s so much going on here. So, MLB put Nashville as one of its top places for expansion. And I think that triggered the idea to go down this path.”

Dave Stewart, a former World Series MVP, is trying to bring an MLB franchise team to Nashville. (MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

The new Nashville franchise already has a name. The team will be the Nashville Stars. That’s a nod to the city’s Negro League team that played from the 1930s through the 1950s. The city already has an NFL team in the Tennessee Titans and an NHL franchise with the Predators.

But Stewart said MLB must pass two hurdles before getting to Nashville. Oakland, Stewart’s old team, and Tampa need new stadiums.

“I spoke to the commissioner (Rob Manfred) a couple of weeks ago and the same thing still remains,” Stewart said. “There are two teams that don’t have homes: the Oakland A’s and the Tampa Rays, so those are his priorities to make sure those places have homes to play in. But once they do, expansion becomes next on the agenda.”

Manfred gave A’s owners permission to relocate last year. So far, Las Vegas is the only market the A’s have studied. The team wants to build a $1 billion domed stadium. The Raiders, the city’s long-time NFL franchise, already relocated to Vegas. Meanwhile, Tampa officials want to build a new facility when the Rays’ lease with the city of St. Petersburg and Tropicana Stadium expires in 2027. Rays officials have indicated they want the team to stay in Florida. However, they have explored a sister-city idea with Montreal. The Washington Nationals used to be the Montreal Expos until 2005.

Dave Stewart said his ownership group will raise $2 billion to bring an MLB expansion team to Nashville. He believes the decision to bring a team to Nashville will come within the next five years. Alberto Gonzales, who was the U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush, also is a member of the Nashville ownership group.

During his career, Stewart won 20 games or more in four different seasons. In 1989, he earned most valuable player honors when the A’s won the World Series.