It’s hard to imagine being a little league umpire. Kids are still learning the game and that needs to be taken into account. Meanwhile, parents can be verbally abusive over these games too. It can be so hard that one New Jersey town is making argumentative parents umpire little league baseball games.

Umpires at the little league level deal with all of that before things like the weather come into play. However, that’s exactly what happened to one umpire when a dustnado hit the field where a game was happening. That storm ended up being so severe that the umpire had to save the catcher.

Watch an umpire save a young player at a little league baseball game, here:

Wow.



Great job by the umpire here pic.twitter.com/sT7dAPDVm9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 15, 2023

It was almost like the dustnado was targeting the catcher there. It also seemed to panic the young baseball player as he looked around in the vortex. When the umpire noticed something was wrong, he jumped in to play the hero.

A dustnado is exactly what it sounds like. Strong wind creates a whirlwind effect that kicks up dust and looks like a small, brief tornado. While these typically don’t injure people, it’s also not unheard of that they could.

It’s also incredible that this moment was caught on camera at all. It’s not like little league baseball games tend to have tons of cameras on them. So, the fact that it happened right in front of one is really good luck.

Hopefully, the young catcher remembers this moment the next time that umpire blows a strike call.

An MLB umpire camera captured an incredible home run

Unlike at a little league baseball game, MLB games have countless cameras on them at all times. That’s part of why it’s so incredible when fans get to see something new.

That’s exactly what happened over the weekend when an umpire’s camera caught JD Martinez’s three-run home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check it out.

This is Martinez’s first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He previously beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series while playing for the Boston Red Sox. That year, he won two Silver Slugger awards at two different positions. He was, undeniably, one of the game’s best hitters.

Now in his mid-30s, Martinez is likely on the backside of his career. Still, he’s an excellent professional hitter with fantastic technique that can be studied from an angle like that.

It’s also a reminder of how close to the action MLB umpires get and how they see the game of baseball from a completely different point of view than fans.