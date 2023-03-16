Basketball Fans Rip CBS, March Madness App for Technical Difficulties During First Round Games

For several college basketball fans, the greatest sports day of the year turned into a nightmare. The typically-clutch March Madness app choked in a major moment.

Many complained about technical difficulties the app experienced during the first round of games, which tipped off Thursday. Fans took to social media to put the creators of the app and CBS on blast for the malfunctions.

Several Arkansas fans ran into some trouble during the Razorbacks’ opening-round matchup against Illinois. Needless to say, this Razorback wasn’t too pleased.

DUDE OF COURSE TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES EHEN THE HOGS PLAY — Blake Taylor (@blaketaylor1112) March 16, 2023

Another Twitter user said that the app had been problematic for most of the day. That’s not ideal when so many fans look forward to the first round for so long.

the March Madness App has been absolute garbage today



woof #MarchMadness — Zac Wassink (@ZacWassink) March 16, 2023

One fan asked if anyone else was experiencing technical difficulties from the app. Spoiler alert: he wasn’t alone in his complaint.

Anyone else getting a “technical difficulties” message on screen? Perfect timing, if you ask me. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 16, 2023

How are people supposed to avoid doing work and watch basketball for 12-plus hours if the March Madness app is going to continue to sputter? These technological advances are supposed to serve as our saving grace for these major moments.

Apparently, even in 2023, we can’t trust technology.

How Difficult Is It to Create the Perfect March Madness Bracket?

I think we can all agree that the best part of March Madness is the bracket. Well, unless your team wins four (or five) games to reach the Final Four, which might trump any individual accomplishment when it comes to making your picks.

Everyone fills out their bracket with the ignorant hope of picking every single game correctly. It’s the most improbable thing to do, yet each year, we all talk ourselves into achieving the impossible.

Just how difficult is it to fill out a perfect bracket? I’m glad you asked.

Per the NCAA, the odds of picking a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.2 quintillion. Most of us probably didn’t even know “quintillion” was an actual number until just now. If you need more help trying to figure out how improbably those odds are, we’ve got an example.

Everyone on Earth could have more than a billion unique brackets, and only one would be perfect.

So, bottom line? Don’t feel bad if you miss a few games here and there. Don’t get too caught up in getting as many games right as possible. Just sit back and enjoy watching the greatest sporting event of the year.

Well, unless you’re using the March Madness app.