Bears DL Justin Jones Reignites ‘Deflategate’ Scandal Ahead of Patriots ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Are we on the verge of “Deflategate” 2.0? It’s been seven years since the New England Patriots were accused of deflating footballs during their 2015 AFC Championship Game matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones doesn’t believe the scandal has ended.

On Monday Night Football this week, the Bears travel to Foxboro to take on the Patriots. But before the opening kickoff, Jones plans to check all the footballs. He says he’s still hearing that New England is deflating footballs — even seven years later.

“Deflated balls,” Jones answered when WGN’s Mark Carman asked what came to mind when he thought of Bill Belichick.

“I heard it’s still goin’ on, so I’m gonna check those things before we go. I am so serious, I heard it’s still going on. So, we’re gonna see.”

#Bears DL Justin Jones plans on checking the balls Monday night. Has heard that Deflategate might still be going on. First thing you think of when you hear the name Bill Belichick? “Deflated balls” #ForeverNE #Forevercheaters pic.twitter.com/HtjueyggUo — Mark Carman (@thecarm) October 20, 2022

Will we have some controversy at Gillette Stadium before the game even kicks off? Now that word is out, New England will have plenty of time to add air to the footballs — if Jones’ suspicions were true.

At the center of the “Deflategate” controversy in 2015 was none other than Tom Brady. But the seven-time Super Bowl winner left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2019 season.

Even though Brady’s not around, there’s a lingering suspicion that things just aren’t quite right in Foxboro.

Bill Belichick will have a chance to climb the NFL‘s historical ladder with a win on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Last Sunday, Belichick notched career victory No. 324 as the Patriots defeated the Browns 38-15. That tied Bears legend George Halas for second-most all-time for an NFL head coach.

Fittingly, Belichick would climb ahead of Halas and own the No. 2 spot if the Patriots beat the Bears on Monday night in Foxboro. If he does it, Justin Jones is going to make sure it’s done with fully inflated footballs.

Kickoff between the Bears and Patriots is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.