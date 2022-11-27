Bears Elevate QB Nathan Peterman to the Active Roster, NFL Fans Brace Themselves

Nathan Peterman is once again on an active NFL roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have activated the sixth-year quarterback out of Pitt. Fans are already bracing themselves for that entire experience if he’s called into action.

The Bears activated Peterman because of a shoulder injury Justin Fields sustained in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As of Saturday, the second-year quarterback’s status was listed as a “game-time decision.”

That means there’s a chance Peterman could see the field on Sunday. He’ll join Trevor Siemian as one of three Chicago quarterbacks this weekend, though if Fields can’t go Peterman will be the backup.

Fans had plenty of thoughts to express on social media after learning that Peterman was activated over the weekend.

“The fact that this dude is still employed by an NFL team is mind blowing,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Good luck with that. I cringed every time he stepped on the field for the Bills.”

One fan showed support for the quarterback, saying, “Shows he works his ass off in the offseason to keep his job, Gruden loved him Vegas, and done enough to be the bears QB3 after all that.”

In his NFL career, Peterman has played in 10 games. He’s thrown for 573 yards with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s 1-3 as a starter.

The Bears will play the New York Jets at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday on FOX.

Nathan Peterman Activated Because of Justin Fields’ Mysterious Injury

The reason the Bears are activating Nathan Peterman is because of Justin Fields’ questionable status for Sunday’s game. He sustained a mysterious injury during the game, though it almost certainly involved his shoulder.

After last week’s game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields sustained a dislocated shoulder. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio later reported that wasn’t the case.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said that Fields was “day-to-day” but also did not rule out that his season could be over. So, nobody really knows what to expect when it comes to the second-year gunslinger out of Ohio State.

Who will we see under center for the Bears Sunday? We’re not going to know until kickoff.