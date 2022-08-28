Bears Legend Dick Butkus Slams Aaron Rodgers, Packers Receivers in Hilarious Tweet

Today’s age of sports lacks truly heated rivalries. While fanbases share disdain, on too many occasions, players don’t hold the same fire and grudge against each other older generations once built. But something is different about the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Two of the oldest franchises in the NFL’s storied history play twice per season. But if you ask Packers fans today, they might accept a full 17-game schedule against Chicago considering recent history. Meanwhile, Chicagoans salivate at the opportunity to face Aaron Rodgers before ultimately facing disappointment four quarters later.

Rodgers owns a 22-5 record against the Bears in the regular season. Brett Favre finished his career with Green Bay against Chicago with 22 wins and 10 losses. Between 1994 and 1998, Favre rattled off ten straight victories against the NFC rival.

But recent history isn’t preventing Bears legendary linebacker Dick Butkus from raising hell on Twitter and going after Green Bay’s undesirable receiving corps. Butkus played for Chicago for the entirety of his nine-season career, but his impact on the team and city transcends his era.

After joining social media last year, Butkus took swings at Green Bay and Rodgers’ odd contract situation. Over the weekend, the linebacker sacked Rodgers, piling on about the weak receiving group.

Paying homage to his passed pet, Butkus said, “Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers’ games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy).”

Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy). — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) August 27, 2022

Rodgers and Butkus may never face off on the gridiron, but the two are forever staples of an incredible rivalry that makes the NFL great.

Aaron Rodgers Admits Use of Painkillers on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

On Saturday’s episode of Spotify’s Joe Rogan Experience, the quarterback admitted to using Percocet during NFL games to deal with pain. Rodgers said the use of painkillers in the league runs rampant, but that he regrets his decision-making.

However, without specifying which games he required a dosage, Bears fans point toward the 2018 NFL regular season opener. Rodgers missed a great deal of the first half with what appeared like a significant knee injury. But he returned for the second half, completing an all-time comeback against Chicago at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Rodgers’ admission and Butkus’ criticism only adds fuel to a raging fire. It’s a renewing rivalry when the Bears travel up north for Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Bears-Packers never disappoints.