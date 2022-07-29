WATCH: Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Meets No. 1 Fan

Justin Fields holds the key to the hearts of Chicago. In a recent episode of 1920 Football Drive – a Chicago Bears produced documentary style YouTube series – former cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman points out that Chicago, “is a Bears Town First.” Tillman continues, “I know Michael Jordan and the Blackhawks. And they’ve got the rings and the championship. This city loves, this city bleeds blue and orange for the Chicago Bears.”

Living in NFL misery, fans haven’t seen the pioneer franchise win a playoff game since Jay Cutler led the Bears over the Seattle Seahawks in the 2011 NFC Divisional Round. But drafting Justin Fields out of Ohio State in 2021 has fans believing in the Monsters of The Midway once more.

Quickly developing into the face of the organization, Fields sat down at the team’s training facility in Lake Forest, Illinois signing autographs after practice. With training camp open to the public, the second-year quarterback is making his presence felt as a teammate and leader. The team posted one incredibly cute interaction between a beaming fan and Fields.

The overjoyed fan approaches the table in full uniform complete with a replica Bears helmet and visor. Representing Justin Fields, the starstruck fan admires the quarterback, but musters, “I’m your biggest fan.” Fields embraces his youthful mimic and invites him close for a picture. It’s another terrific example of the wonderful relationship that sports is all about.

However, Justin Fields and His Biggest Fan Have Competition

The hopeful savior to the franchise in distress isn’t the only example of young quarterbacks making days. New England Patriots second-year Mac Jones and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett give Fields a run for his money.

As training camps opened league-wide, Jones approached one young onlooker holding a sign reading, “IT’S MY FIFTH BIRTHDAY.” The Brady replacement wished the fan a happy birthday, posed for a picture and provided an autograph. Additionally, Jones added, “I don’t remember what I did for my fifth birthday, but this is pretty cool.”

Some wholesome content for your Friday morning 💙❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/bEdtVdjSvG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 29, 2022

Furthermore, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett nearly caused one child to collapse in pure excitement. However, the kid remains conscious enough for the quarterback to sign his football.

It’s not really a competition for cutest interaction. But the adorable conversations remind us of simpler times. In addition to soaking in the football atmosphere, training camp often provides a truly wonderful experience for your kids, too. Unlike regular season games, the open environment allows for players to closely interact with diehards. Make plans, take a trip and maybe you’ll see somebody’s day made.