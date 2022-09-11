Bears vs. 49ers Game Hit with Flash Flood Warning as Rain Pours Down in Chicago

Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers fans are in for a wet n’ wild contest on Sunday’s opening weekend for the NFL. A flash food warning was issued in the area of Soldier Field earlier today. So far, plenty of rain has poured down in the area: already between one and three inches. However, continued rainfall should add additional inches, per The Weather Channel.

The rain should taper off later in the afternoon around the conclusion of the contest, but during the game, the players will be dealing with some interesting conditions.

Gonna be a wet one at Soldier field



via @MicheleSteele — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 11, 2022

Normally, extreme weather affects the betting markets on games, typically with bad weather normally translating to less overall points. However, that’s not the case for this game.

While this Over/Under total was already among the lowest in the NFL after opening at 42.5 and sitting at 40.5 all this week, it has now moved down to 39 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Recently, the San Francisco 49ers have been in the national media spotlight because of their decision to retain quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after naming Trey Lance the starter. Garoppolo signed a one year deal with the team worth $16 million.

Throughout the offseason, it seemed inevitable that Garoppolo and the organization would part ways. However, things changed quickly around August.

According to Garoppolo, “things kind of fell into place” with the Niners in late August. He will back up Trey Lance to start the season.

“Seeing the other opportunities that were out there and you weigh in the pros and cons of everything,” Garoppolo told reporters on September 1, 2022. “Trust me, there was a lot of back and forth going on just with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. And so, this is what I wanted.”

Fans React to the Flash Flood Warnings in Chicago Bears-San Francisco 49ers Game

Reportedly, a groundskeeper at Soldier Field took the tarp off the grass and revealed various puddling spots across the field.

The tarp only recently came off in Soldier Field and there’s already significant puddling in the southwest portion of the field. pic.twitter.com/fWutCaoKIu — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 11, 2022

Earlier before kickoff, one reporter tweeted photos of the extensive puddling on the field. “The tarp only recently came off in Soldier Field and there’s already significant puddling in the southwest portion of the field,” reporter Matt Barrows tweeted.

“This is going to be a messy game,” one person wrote. Another agreed, writing: “A good omen? Their Super Bowl season started with a mud fest in Tampa, right?”

One joked that the grounds crew should try a new method of draining the field since this one isn’t working too well. “They’re squeegeeing the field now.”

Other fans were wondering about the fantasy implications of the weather. “Tough to start WRs in fantasy,” one person said. Another said they’d make sure to start 49ers running back Eli Mitchell.