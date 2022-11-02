Bears WR Chase Claypool Speaks Out on Getting Traded By Steelers at Trade Deadline

Chase Claypool is one day into his tenure with the Chicago Bears and already looking forward to the opportunity.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Claypool to the Bears ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. They received a 2023 second-round draft pick in exchange. Chase Claypool spoke with the Chicago media for the first time Wednesday and summarized his season in Pittsburgh.

“I feel like I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year,” Claypool said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, I think I’ve been able to show that in the past. And I’m excited to be able to gain that trust with [quarterback] Justin [Fields] to where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me.”

Claypool, 24, was the Steelers’ second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He burst onto the scene his rookie season when he hauled in 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. In eight games this season, Claypool has hauled in 32 receptions for 311 yards and a score. He is averaging a career-low 9.7 yards per reception. He moved to the slot this season after working on the outside his first two seasons in the league. Claypool was fourth on the Steelers in receiving behind Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens.

Steelers Reportedly Felt Chase Claypool was a Distraction

Pittsburgh reportedly moved off Chase Claypool in an effort to relieve themselves from a “distraction.”

“From what I am hearing and been hearing over the last week the Steelers moved on from what they felt was somewhat of a ‘distraction’ behind the scenes,” NFL insider Josina Anderson shared on Twitter. “I’m told the Claypool move has been on the table ‘for at least two weeks,’ per league source.”

Chase Claypool takes no offense to the trade, calling it the “nature of the business.”

“It was hard to take offense to it because I know it’s just the nature of the business,” Claypool said. “It’s not like I was like, ‘Oh, I want to get out, I want to get out,’ or, ‘I hope I do.’ I was just letting the cards play how they were played.”