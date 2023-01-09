Beer and Wine Prices at Georgia-TCU National Championship Are Ridiculously Expensive

It’s SoFi Stadium in SoCal, so you know the concession prices for Georgia-TCU are going to be expensive. If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket, get ready for some pricy beer and nachos.

Brett McMurphy, who works for Action Network, tweeted a photo of the concession prices for tonight’s national championship game in LA.

If you’re headed to ⁦@SoFiStadium⁩ for ⁦@CFBPlayoff⁩ being some (extra) funds & your coats (it’s cold in here) pic.twitter.com/B8sN6AXXxo — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 9, 2023

Here’s how much it could cost for some of the SoCal delicacies served at Georgia-TCU. First, the most important items. Premium beer and wine are $17 each. A souvenir cup soda is $8. Or it’s $6 if you don’t need the fancy commemorative cup. A bottle of water is $5.

Want some nachos? That snack is required eating at a football game. They range in price from $15 to $18, depending on the toppings. Tacos from the LA Streets concession stand cost $14. Here’s a real deal for hungry Georgia and TCU fans. Chips and queso are $9. A bag of chips sans queso is $5.

But the pizza will cost you between $16 and $18. Again, price is contingent on what’s on the pizza. You also can buy a $9 hot dog and spend $13 for “tsunami tots.” A pretzel is $7.

If you’ve found a ticket for TCU-Georgia, chances are you’ve likely dropped a ton of cash. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that a seat in an executive suite for the game is $225,000. Of course, you get a terrific view of the field. The suites have their own catered food. Plus, there are big-screen TVs in case you need to walk around and stretch your legs.

According to Seat Geek, $308 will gain you entry into the stadium. The weather in LA is nasty right now, with rain and temperatures in the low 60s. However, SoFi Stadium means indoor football.

So who you got between TCU and Georgia? Are you sticking with Georgia, the defending national champion? Oddsmakers are big on the Bulldogs, with veteran quarterback and Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett. It’s the whole been-there, done that pick. The current spread is 13.5 points. It’s the biggest spread for a national title game since college football went to a playoff in 1998.

But remember that TCU embraces the underdog role. Or should we call them the UnderFrogs? TCU lost only once this season and that was in overtime against Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. Heisman runner-up Max Duggan leads the TCU offense. The Frogs upset Michigan last week. And they’re hoping to crash this football blue-bloods party and win the national title for the first time since 1938.

TCU-Georgia could be a high-scoring affair. The Bulldog defense has been wounded the last two games. Ohio State missed a winning field goal at the end of its game against Georgia. And the Bulldogs have allowed 71 points in the past two games.

The vaunted UGA defense has allowed 71 total points in the last 2 games, after allowing only 11.2 per Saturday in the previous 12 contests.