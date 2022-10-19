Ben Roethlisberger Doesn’t Think Tom Brady ‘Wanted To Be Out There’ During Bucs Loss to Steelers

After a Tampa Bay loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on NFL Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger was a little bit critical of Tom Brady’s performance. Sunday was a game that went to the Steelers despite their constant quarterback troubles. Due to injury, Pittsburgh once again played two quarterbacks.

Still, the Buccaneers weren’t able to pull off the win against a team they probably should have beaten. Tom Brady threw for 40 passes and connected on 25 of them. He only ended up with one touchdown though and his running backs gave him mostly nothing besides short gains.

Roethlisberger, who retired after last season, talked about what he saw from Brady this weekend in a recent podcast.

“To me, this is just my opinion – Tom is the greatest, the Super Bowl rings show it,” he said, via Fox News. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. I’m like, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this.’ No way.”

“It just didn’t look fun to him.”

It was no secret that Tom Brady was having some issues out there on Sunday.

Tom Brady Blew Up on Offensive Line on Sunday

I’m sure that Ben Roethlisberger saw what the rest of us saw judging by his comments. Of course, the video went viral online. Tom Brady was yelling at his offensive line during the first half. The team just wasn’t performing well and couldn’t get the offense going.

Then, after the loss was in the books, Brady continued to talk about his offense. He isn’t too happy about things and has worries moving forward with the way the team has been playing lately.

“I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of,” the QB said. “We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

“It’s execution, you know?” he continued. “We all got to do a better job. You know, go back and watch tape and obviously, a lot to correct.”

Let’s see if Tom Brady can get back to having fun and get back to winning this week against the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers head to Carolina for this one and should come away with the win. They still have to play the game, though.