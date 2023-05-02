Ben Roethlisberger fires back at Robert Griffin III after taking comments on Lamar Jackson out of context

Ben Roethlisberger believes Robert Griffin III twisted his words regarding his recent comments about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now the former Steelers QB is setting the record straight.

After Roethlisberger said on his podcast last month that teams “don’t fear” Jackson in the pocket, Griffin responded on Twitter. He pointed out that Jackson has a better career passer rating than Big Ben and a better QBR in the pocket.

Roethlisberger again took to his podcast to say that he wasn’t insulting Jackson’s passing ability, but complimenting his running ability.

“It was nothing but a compliment,” he said. “I respect Lamar. Lamar is an absolute freak. He is a game-changer. All I said was people are more scared of his legs than his arms. I’ve sat in meetings where we’ve had to game plan and no one every said, ‘hey, get him out of the pocket.’ It was ‘keep him in the pocket.'”

Jackson ranked second among NFL quarterbacks with 764 yards rushing this past season despite missing five games. He has rushed for at least 700 yards in each of the past four seasons, including more than 1,000 in both 2019 and 2020.

Jackson ranked ninth among all quarterbacks with a QBR of 59.1 according to ESPN in 2022. He threw for 2,242 yards 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“I’ve been in meetings where you’re facing a (Tom) Brady or a Manning and it’s like, ‘disrupt the pocket,'” Roethlisberger continued. “With Lamar, you want to keep him in there. I’m not saying he’s not dangerous in there, but he is more dangerous out there. Listen, I’ve got so much respect for Lamar so I’m not trying to make this a big deal. It was just one guy taking it. Like, his QBR is better than mine in the pocket? Sure. That’s fine. I won’t even talk about that. I wasn’t even comparing me to him.”

Jackson recently signed a five-year contract extension with the Ravens worth $255 million this offseason. With new weapons in Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round pick Zay Flowers, he’ll hope to continue to show off his passing prowess this upcoming season.

Here’s the exact quote from Ben Roethlisberger that drew the ire of Robert Griffin.

“With Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run,” Ben Roethlisberger said. “You don’t really fear Lamar’s accuracy all the time. He’s got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles. But you don’t fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart. So you bring safeties down because you do fear him running because he’s a different level runner, so you fear that.

“But now, if you’ve got that guy on the outside,” Roethlisberger said. “You better put a safety back or it’s one-on-one, you can just throw it to him.”

He also added: “So it definitely creates some potential opportunities for that offense and for Lamar to run if he has to or to take those big shots down the field if he needs to if they bring those safeties down.”

Last fall, Jackson scored a QB rating from a clean pocket of 91.1. He ranked in a three-way tie for 15th with Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers. All three were a tick above Tom Brady. But Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (105.5) and Patrick Mahomes (105.2) were far ahead, with the two in first and second in the ratings.

Jackson also completed 62.3 percent of his passes from a clean pocket. And that percentage is near the bottom of the NFL.