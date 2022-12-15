Ben Roethlisberger Says He’s Had ‘Thoughts’ About Joining the 49ers

Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 40-year-old called it quits with a resume that includes two Super Bowls, six Pro Bowl appearances and the Steelers’ all-time leading passer. These days, Roethlisberger gives his football opinions on the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast. During a recent episode of said podcast, Roethlisberger said he has had thoughts of coming out of retirement — but with only one place in mind.

“Let’s go north in California to my old stomping grounds,” co-host Spencer T’eo said, via Steelers Nation. “Because they don’t have a quarterback either. Jimmy [Garoppolo] gets hurt, this is a very good team. As a fan of the 49ers, I’d like to see it. Is that arm a little loose?”

With a smile on his face, Roethlisberger revealed he has had interest.

“I thought about it,” Roethlisberger said. “That team is one of the better teams in football and that defense is really stinking good and they did it with [Brock] Purdy.”

Would the 49ers Have Interest in Ben Roethlisberger?

Though the idea of playing behind a stellar offensive line with a plethora of weapons sounds good to Roethlisberger, the 49ers are set with their rookie quarterback. Purdy, making his first-career start this past Sunday, led the 49ers to a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yes, those Buccaneers — led by Tom Brady.

“Mr. Irrelevant” completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns. He added an additional score on the ground. Not bad for the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who had been running scout team during the season.

Purdy’s ascension is no surprise to anyone in San Francisco.

“I’m really not shocked,” linebacker Fred Warner said after the game, via ESPN. “I know everybody else kind of was wondering how Brock Purdy was going to play… When you see that ball flying in the air, scoring touchdowns, 28 points at the half, that’s big-time football.”