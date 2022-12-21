Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his return under center in the Week 16 Christmas Eve matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8).

Pickett was absent in the 24-16 Week 15 victory over the Carolina Panthers (5-9) after suffering his second concussion of the season the week prior. Mitchell Trubisky filled in admirably, completing 17-of-22 passes for 179 yards. If it were up to Pickett’s predecessor, Ben Roethlisberger, Trubisky as QB1 would continue for the remainder of the season.

Roethlisberger, who retired this past season after 18 years with the Steelers, said on a recent episode of his “Footbahlin” podcast that it would be smart for Pittsburgh to shut Pickett down.

“I don’t want to say ever ‘listen I’m done for the season’, but at some point, if you’re the franchise and you’re not gonna make it, you’re not going anywhere, it might be smart to shut him down,” Roethlisberger said, via Steelers Now. “If he’s your guy of the future, which obviously he is, maybe it’s smart to do that.”

The Steelers have not been eliminated from playoff contention, though it remains a long shot. Given that reality, Roethlisberger questions if risking another injury is worth it for the Steelers.

“The last two games are against division opponents you want experience playing against. But you also don’t want to get injured again,” Roethlisberger said. “He got his work in. I know there’s something to be said about getting as many reps as you can. But there’s also something to say about knocking off the cobwebs, too.”

Kenny Pickett Experiencing Growing Pains in 1st Year as Starter for Steelers

Like most rookie quarterbacks, Pickett has enjoyed an up and down first season in the NFL. Pickett has appeared in 10 games (nine starts) and has guided the Steelers to a 4-5 record. He’s thrown for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions on 65% passing. Pickett has added 225 yards and three scores on the ground.