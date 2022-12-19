Bengals Defense Trashes Tom Brady After Comeback Win vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady’s misery didn’t end when the final whistle blew at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Members of the Cincinnati Bengals defense had some words for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after overcoming a 17-0 deficit.

Bengals defensive players Eli Apple and B.J. Hill had some words for Brady after the 34-23 victory. Earlier in the week, the seven-time Super Bowl champion called Cincinnati’s defense “fairly tough.” Obviously, that didn’t sit well.

“Future’s now old man,” Apple said on his way off the field. Hill commented, “We’re fairly tough on defense, remember that, alright?”

Eli Apple and BJ Hill with a couple messages for Tom Brady. Hill obviously heard the “fairly tough” comment this week. pic.twitter.com/6CGe9FbZ6L — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2022

Brady previewed Sunday’s matchup between the Bucs and Bengals during his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go!. That’s when the veteran quarterback commented on Cincinnati’s defense.

“Great team. Great young quarterback, fairly tough defense. Good skill players,” Brady said. “They do a lot of things well. We’re going to have to put everything we’ve got into it.”

Though the Bengals struggled early, the defense surrendered just six points in the second half to the Bucs. Brady threw two interceptions and Tampa Bay turned the ball over four times in the loss.

Not too shabby for a “fairly tough” defense.

NFL Fans Stunned After Tom Brady, Bucs Blow Huge Lead

Week 15 was apparently the week of blown leads in the NFL. Not only did the Minnesota Vikings overcome a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36, Tampa Bay also botched a sizable advantage.

The Bucs led Cincinnati 17-0 in the first half and owned a 14-point lead at halftime. But the Bengals outscored Tampa Bay 17-0 in the third quarter and added 14 more points in the fourth to post a 34-23 win at Raymond James Stadium,

Fans across the league were stunned to see Brady’s squad blow such a big lead.

“Tom Brady had four turnovers in that same half on the other side of the field,” one Twitter user wrote. “Time for the Old Goat to retire, take it from this Old Goat…”

“That was rough to watch,” another fan tweeted. “I don’t understand what happened. We were on fire in the first half and then…..poof…lead gone.”

Although Tampa Bay’s season isn’t going quite as planned, the Bucs still own a one game lead in the NFC South. They sit at 6-8 while the Panthers, Saints and Falcons all own 5-9 records.