We might have located the most passionate Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow fan on the planet. All it took was an appointment to pull some wisdom teeth to help us locate the individual.

Haven Wolfe, a Bengals fan and student at Northern Kentucky University, recorded a video of herself after having her wisdom teeth pulled. The Instagram post went viral, as she spoke hilariously about Joe Burrow and the Bengals prior to last week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“I know he’s got a girlfriend, and I am happy for him,” Wolfe said of Burrow, “but I’m not happy for me in that situation. And let’s be honest, I go for ambition, not looks.”

Wolfe then talked about how she didn’t want to see her favorite team lose to the Cleveland Browns.

“Mom, I don’t want to lose to the Browns,” she said. “Joe Burrow’s never beaten the Browns and they’re historically the worse franchise in NFL history.”

That might be one of the purest, funniest videos we’ve seen in a long time.

While she did express some concern about last week’s game against the Titans, the Bengals pulled through. Cincinnati won a 20-16 game in Nashville to improve to 7-4 on the year.

Now, the Bengals will have to play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. And you remember what Wolfe said about Mahomes, “He’s so good and everyone knows it.”

Obviously, Haven Wolfe didn’t have a great idea of what was happening in the video when she recorded it. How does she feel now that she’s posted it and gone viral?

“It’s a little embarrassing, but let’s be honest, most girls who love the Bengals and Joe have thought the same thing,” Wolfe told CityBeat.

She says she secretly hopes Burrow hasn’t stumbled across the video right now. There might be a few more important things the quarterback has on his mind.

“I’m secretly hopeful he hasn’t seen it because he’s so focused on game prep for this week’s critical game,” Wolfe said “But I stand by the pretty and talented part. Always.”