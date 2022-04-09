Bengals’ Joe Burrow on Dwayne Haskins’ Death: ‘Tough to Find the Words’

Following the news that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died suddenly at the age of 24 on Saturday (April 9th), Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks out about the tragic event.

“Tough to find the words… you will be missed,” Joe Burrow declared in a Twitter post. The tweet featured a video of Burrow and Dwayne Haskins embracing each other on a football field.

Tough to find the words… you will be missed pic.twitter.com/x9bNzmRvCv — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) April 9, 2022

As previously reported, NBC’s Pro Football Talk revealed that Dwayne Haskins was in South Florida training with other Pittsburgh Steelers players. The Florida Highway Patrol said a dump truck struck and killed a 24-year-old man as the man tried to cross I-595. The man was later identified as Haskins.

Joe Burrow’s tweet comes just after the Steelers also took to Twitter to share a message about Dwayne Haskins’ death. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he Rest In Peace.”

Dwayne Haskins played for Ohio State from 2016 to 2018. He went into the NFL draft in 2019 and was a first-round pick. He joined the Washington Commanders (Redskins at the time) from 2019 to 2020. Haskins then moved on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 NFL season.

Urban Meyer, who was Dwayne Haskins’ coach while at the Ohio State University, also wrote, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history. But an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!”

According to Ohio State’s website, Dwayne Haskins broke the Ohio State Football program’s and Big Ten’s single-season passing yards and touchdown records. He threw 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders Issue Statements About Dwayne Haskins’ Death

Just after the news broke about Dwayne Haskins’ death in Florida, Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach, Mike Tomlin issued a statement to address what happened.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” The NFL coach revealed. Tomlin further explained that Hawkins quickly became part of the Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh. “[He] was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate. But even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Dan and Tayna Synder, the owners of the Washington Commanders, also said they are devastated to hear about Dwayne Hawkins’ passing. They also described Haskins as a young man with a tremendous amount of potential and who had an infectious personality. “To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him.”