Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow Arrives To Stadium in ‘Boo’ Sweatshirt, Social Media Has Thoughts

Joe Burrow didn’t need to resemble a villain from a popular TV show, a fictional superhero or a creepy clown this Halloween.

All the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) quarterback needed was a white sweatshirt with three letters scribbled on it: BOO. That was Burrow’s fit as he entered FirstEnergy Stadium for the “Monday Night Football” tilt against the Cleveland Browns (2-5).

Beware Browns secondary, as Burrow has come into Cleveland ready not only to scare, but to shred your defense.

“Joe is the one doing the scaring today,” the Bengals’ Twitter account posted.

Social media has been flooded with reactions to Burrow’s BOO-stacular sweatshirt, many thinking it’s an indication that he’s gonna go off against Cleveland.

“Lfg! Big game incoming,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others feel that Burrow’s fashion choice leaves a lot to be desired. It could all be made up, however, if he helps Cincinnati defeat Cleveland in primetime.

“Mailed it in today, I see,” another Twitter user wrote. “As long as he throws 3 TDs to [running back Semaje] Perine, all is forgiven.”

Browns’ Myles Garrett Reveals He Has a Joe Burrow Skeleton in Front of His House

Burrow has a lot on his plate Monday night, mainly dealing with pressure from his blind side from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Ahead of this year’s Halloween, Garrett revealed that he decorated his front yard all things “Stranger Things.” It includes the skeletons of multiple quarterbacks hanging on trees — Burrow being one of them.

A first quarter interception notwithstanding, Burrow has been steady against Garrett and the Browns early on. He has completed 9-of-13 passes for 63 yards, as the score remains deadlocked at zero.

This story is developing…