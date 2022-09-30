Bengals vs. Dolphins: NFL Fans Sound Off on Cincinnati’s New White Uniforms for TNF

Tonight’s NFL Thursday Night Football matchup will feature the Cincinnati Bengals’ new white uniforms. Fans absolutely love them. The sneak peek at the white and black uniforms sent fans into a frenzy. When you pair it up with the teal unis of the Miami Dolphins, this is an all-time matchup of threads.

In case you haven’t seen it, Cincy showed off a hype photo to show fans what they were bringing to the field this Thursday. They know that the fans are dying to see these on the field and tonight is the night.

We know you’ve been wanting these 🔥



Wallpaper Wednesday | Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/PZzwRiyMI9 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 28, 2022

Joe Brrrrrr is going to be playing in the all-white unis on Thursday Night Football in prime time? That’s must-watch TV.

Fans Love the ‘Iced Out’ Bengals Uniforms

This fan thinks these uniforms are exactly what the Bengals need to unseat the Dolphins from the list of undefeated teams. If they are able to do that, then the first two weeks of struggle for the Bengals could be in the rearview mirror.

Bengals are ending the Dolphins undefeated record tonight wearing these uniforms! @ACGates85 #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/fbWoI93kPC — TKW (@TheKyleWells) September 29, 2022

This fan knows what’s good and that’s an iced-out Bengals team in prime time. This uniform is like those great Oregon football unis that you see randomly during a 1 A.M. Pac 12 game. It’s perfect, modern but not too over the top. Subtle but it stands out.

I love the iced out Bengals 🥶🥶 — Justin (@Cozency) September 28, 2022

Let’s just remember that no matter who you are rooting for tonight, Bengals or Dolphins, you are going to have an aesthetically pleasing uniform. Miami going all teal is going to be awesome with the all-white look of the Bengals. Color rush Thursday is back???

The Bengals are going all white.



The Dolphins are going all aqua.



This is the NFL's version of New York Fashion Week. Top 10 uniform matchup ever. #Bengals #Dolphins #NewYorkFashionWeek #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/bv0zDo0Lud — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 29, 2022

Tonight is going to be a fun game between two teams that still have something to prove. Take the uniforms away from the equation and we still have two of the best young quarterbacks in the entire NFL. This is going to be a game that pits offenses against one another. We’ve seen Tua run up the score once this season, will Burrow try to keep up, giving fans a great game?

The Bengals are rocking all-white and they plan on ending the Dolphins’ undefeated streak. Miami has won despite injury and other strong performances. Is this when it all comes to an end?