Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks Due to Injury: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals might have to navigate through a chunk of the remaining season without their top receiver. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Ja’Marr Chase is battling a hip injury that could keep him sidelined for significant time.

Per a tweet from Schefter, Chase is “dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources.” The receiver recently visited a hip specialist but seeks further answers regarding the injury.

Chase leads the Bengals in multiple receiving categories, including catches (47), yards (605) and touchdowns (six). He’s played in all seven games this season. Cincinnati sits 4-3 on the year.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources. Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

The Bengals find themselves right in the thick of the AFC North race this season. They’re currently tied with Ravens atop the division with a 4-3 record. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are both 2-5.

Chase is in his second NFL season. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Last year, he earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and carved out a spot as a Pro Bowl selection.

Cincinnati travels to Cleveland for Monday Night Football this week.

The Ja’Marr Chase-Joe Burrow Connection

If Ja’Marr Chase has to miss 4-6 weeks with the hip injury, Cincinnati still has solid options in the passing game. Joe Burrow has reliable targets in Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, both with 455 receiving yards on the year.

But part of what makes Burrow’s job so easy when Chase is on the field is the special connection. The two teamed up at LSU during their college football years, helping lead the Tigers to the national championship.

A few weeks ago, before the Bengals took on the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana, Burrow wore Chase’s LSU jersey into the locker room. It caught plenty of attention.

Not having the No. 1 target on the field can cause some problems for a passing attack. Burrow still has great options in Boyd and Higgins. It’ll be interesting to see how the Bengals offense looks without Chase on the field.