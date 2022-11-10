Best Gifts for the Sports Fans and Pro-Tailgaters: Koozies, Grills, and Exclusive News Content

Holiday shopping for sports fans can be a pretty difficult task. This year, though, Outsider is making life a little bit easier for those tasked with finding the perfect gift for their sports-crazed family members. You’re not going to have to wait to the final buzzer to do your shopping, either.

We’ve gone through the trouble of testing out some of the hottest items for sports fans this holiday season. Whether you’re in the market for tailgating gear, the perfect addition to a mancave, a fun sports-related game or perhaps something to keep you warm on those cold, outdoor nights, we’ve got you covered.

For the Tailgating Grillmaster: Magma Baja Gas Grill

Price: $172

$172 Why we love it: Portable, lightweight, lustrous

Portable, lightweight, lustrous Buy on Amazon

In order to be a great tailgater, you’re going to need a great grill. What better place to start than with the Outsider-tested, Outsider-approved Magma Baja Gas Grill? This product proves to be one of the most versatile on the market, making it one of our favorites. Coming in at under $175, it’s an absolute steal, and is sure to make the griller in your family extremely happy.

At just 17 pounds, the grill’s lightweight nature allows for easy transport to and from the game. The grill’s fold-away legs allows you to fire it up atop a table or on the ground. Plus, it’s propane-fueled and has an electric ignition, making it incredibly easy to use. With a 9×18-inch grate, cooking gameday grub — burgers, hot dogs, brats, and chicken — is a sinch. When football season is over, the Baja can easily be fired up in the backyard.

For the Mixologist: Ragproper Glass Flask

Price: $60 (single shot), $80 (double shot) & $120 (combo)

$60 (single shot), $80 (double shot) & $120 (combo) Why we love it: Durability, taste and aesthetics

Durability, taste and aesthetics Buy on Amazon

Shopping for sports fans and bourbon lovers can be a bit of a pain. But, if you’re faced with that dilemma, we’ve got a solution. The Ragroper Glass Flask is an absolute game-changer for those who like to transport their bourbon to watch parties, tailgates, or even the campground (if alcohol is permitted, of course).

The integrity of the whiskey (flavor and color) doesn’t change in this glass flask, putting it high on our list of gift ideas. Plus, it’s incredibly durable, withstanding multiple attempts to shatter the product. This product also comes with a leather casing, making it even more appealing to the eye. Pricing can be a little steep ($60 for 100 mL, $80 for 240 mL or $120 for the bundle), but this is a long-lasting flask that the bourbon- and sports-lovers will enjoy.

Bonus Recommendation: Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

Looking for a great bourbon to go along with the flask? We’ll recommend Four Roses Single Barrel — one of the top products for under $50. This whiskey is perfect for the holiday season, with tasting notes of “ripe plum and fruity, spicy aromas including herbs and cocoa.” Four Roses Single Barrel is often regarded as one of the best sippers for the price tag.

For the Competitive Friend: GoSports BattleChip Golf Game

Price: $60

$60 Why we love it: A golfer’s twist on traditional cornhole

A golfer’s twist on traditional cornhole Buy on Amazon

Golfers never get tired of playing the game they love. The problem? It’s weather-dependent, expensive and can take up a lot of time. Fortunately, there’s an awesome alternative for the golf lovers in your family this holiday season. GoSports BattleChip combines cornhole and golf, creating one of the most fun outdoor games on the market.

The game comes equipped with two cornhole-like chipping targets (4-ft x 2-ft wooden boards), 16 foam golf balls, a pair of chipping mats and a scorecard. You’ll have to provide your own pitching wedge, but that shouldn’t be a problem if this is a gift for the golf lover. You can enjoy this game at home, on the beach or at the tailgate party. It can also be fun for the entire family or used to help clean up those bad chips around the green.

For the College Sports Die-Hard: On3 Subscription

Price: $9.99 (monthly) or $99.99 (annual)

$9.99 (monthly) or $99.99 (annual) Why we love it: Inside scoops, exclusive content & message board access

Inside scoops, exclusive content & message board access Subscribe on On3

Yes, the perfect gift for college sports die-hard does exist. With more than two dozen team sites, and more on the way, On3 provides subscribers with exclusive breaking news, one-of-a-kind reporting, up-to-date recruiting information, in-depth analysis and plenty more. It’s a juggernaut in the world of college athletics coverage — especially in the new NIL era.

Along with unique content and up-to-the-minute updates, subscribers also get premium access to message boards. It makes for a great gift for the college sports fan in your family, and at $9.99 month (or $99.99 annually) is an incredible value.

For the Man Cave Resident: The Speakeasy Vault

Price: Starts at $250

Starts at $250 Why we love it: Multi-purpose wall art & liquor cabinet

Multi-purpose wall art & liquor cabinet Buy on Metal Art of Wisconsin

Does someone have a dream to own a liquor cabinet that appears as if from nowhere? You might become the hero of the holiday season with the Speakeasy Vault. This “Concealment Flag” serves as a patriotic piece on the wall, but at the press of a button turns into essentially a full-service bar. It’s a perfect addition to any mancave or can be used simply for the home-gating experience on gameday.

In this vault, you can store bottles of bourbon, wine, tequila or any other spirits you enjoy. It has spaces for different liquor glasses, cigars and other party accessories, too. You can order a standard Speakeasy Vault or soup it up with invisible RFID locks, foam and shocks.

Bonus Recommendation: The Outsider Cigar

If you’re going to get all the bells and whistles with the Speakeasy Vault, you might as well fill up the designated cigar space with the Outsider Cigar. It was the official cigar of Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama and has Jay Cutler’s stamp of approval.

For the Tailgate MVP: Outsider King of the Tailgate Bundle

Price: $50 (a $100 value)

$50 (a $100 value) Why we love it: Keeps beer ice-cold

Keeps beer ice-cold Buy on Outsider

Does your favorite tailgater have trouble keeping their suds ice cold? Then we’ve got the perfect solution. Order Outsider’s King of the Tailgate bundle and you’ll never have to worry about sipping warm beer ever again. Seriously.

The MVP of this bundle is the Outsider PM, the most versatile beverage cooler on the market. It fits anything from slim cans to 12-oz cans or 16-oz bottles. On the bottom, you’ll find a convenient bottle opener for all your beer-cracking needs. As if that’s not enough, this deal includes three deluxe koozies, three standard koozies and an Outsider ball cap. The bundle comes in four different colors — black, green, navy and white.

For the ‘We-Used-To-Be-Good’ Fan: New York Times Custom NFL Book

Price: $80

$80 Why we love it: Re-living the glory days of your favorite NFL team

Re-living the glory days of your favorite NFL team Buy on Uncommon Goods

For someone who enjoys the history of the NFL, or their favorite team, check out the New York Times Custom NFL books. The publication has released a book for all 32 teams in the league, which includes reprinted newspaper headlines and stories from the New York Times‘s archives.

Any fan could easily spend hours looking through these books and re-living some of the best memories of their fandom. These books come in at an $80 price tag but can run up to $130 if you also purchase the magnifying glass.

For the Rain or Shine Fan: Mambe Hooded Blanket

Price: $189

$189 Why we love it:

Buy on Amazon

Sports fans and sports parents alike might appreciate this gift more than most. The Mambe Hooded Blanket is a lifesaver for those late-fall, early-spring outdoor events. For under $200, you’ll absolutely get your money’s worth, too.

This cold-weather savior is basically a Snuggie on steroids. Not only is it well-insulated to keep you warm in frigid temperatures, but it’s also 100% waterproof and windproof. This outdoor blanket will keep you warm, and dry, from head to toe even in the most extreme weather conditions.

