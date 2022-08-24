Bettor Could Make Big Bucks if Insane Wager Against Buccaneers, Tom Brady Hits

One bettor stands to make some serious cash if Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall flat during the 2022 NFL season. One brave soul from Louisiana is wagering the team has a less-than-stellar year.

According to Action Network, one gamblin’ man placed a $250 bet that the Bucs will finish the upcoming season with the worst record in the NFL. Considering the organization’s success over the past two seasons, he might’ve been better suited to light the cash on fire.

Why make that kind of wager? For the payoff, of course. Tampa Bay has 450-1 odds to finish with the league’s worst record this season. If you’re struggling with the math, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

A bettor in Louisiana put $250 on the Bucs to have the worst record in the NFL at 450-1 odds



The bet would win $112,500

That individual would rake in $112,500 in winnings for his $250 bet. So, maybe it’s worth the risk.

While anything is possible in the NFL, a last-placed finish in the league seems incredibly unlikely for Brady and the Bucs. In 2020, Tampa Bay finished the regular season with an 11-5 record before capturing a Super Bowl victory. Last season, the team ended with a 13-4 mark.

That’d be a pretty steep drop-off to finish last. But, hey, the payout is significant. If this Louisiana bettor had an extra $250 laying around, can you blame him for trying to bring home over $100K?

Tom Brady Returns to Tampa Bay’s Practice

After a mysterious 11-day absence from Tampa Bay’s practice, Tom Brady is back with the team. He missed two of the Buccaneers’ preseason games, both of which the squad lost.

There was plenty of speculation as to why Brady was absent from team activities during that two-week hiatus. But, according to Pro Football Network, the reason involved family.

Brady made plans when he was retired, it is only logical he wasn't going to break commitments made to his family when he decided to change his mind and unretire



Retiring again never crossed his mind, according to a source. He will fulfill his commitments to the Bucs

“League sources indicated that Brady’s time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort. Primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen,” Aaron Wilson said. “His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football. There was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons.”

The bettor rooting for Tampa Bay’s failure might’ve had a better shot on cashing in if Brady didn’t return to the team. But he’s back now and ready for the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime.