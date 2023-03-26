Three weeks ago, most of America knew next to nothing about the Florida Atlantic men’s basketball team.

But about three months ago, one bettor knew enough about the Owls to put $500 down on the team making the Final Four.

That bet hit Saturday night and that person won $200,000, according to Darren Rovell.

No. 9 seed FAU defeated third-seeded Kansas State, 79-76, on the floor of Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in the Elite Eight to seal its ticket to Houston for next weekend.

They did it in part thanks to a 15-1 run over a six-minute span that turned a 63-57 deficit into a 72-64 advantage.

The Wildcats managed to cut the deficit back down to one point with 24 seconds left. But Michael Forrest hit both of his free throws. Kansas State cut it back to one with nine seconds before Forrest hit another two from the charity stripe to extended the lead back up to three. The Wildcats weren’t able to get a shot off to try and tie it.

Some bettor in December at @SuperBookSports bet $500 on Florida Atlantic to make the Final Four.



If the Owls win tonight, he makes $200,000! (400/1) — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 25, 2023

In a year of underdogs, Florida Atlantic sticks out

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has been full of underdog stories.

Two very low seeds captured the nation’s attention with historic upsets. No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson — a team that didn’t even win its conference and made the tournament because Merrimack, the conference tournament winner was ineligible to make the Big Dance — defeated No. 1 seed Purdue. No. 15 Princeton made a run to the Sweet 16 by defeating No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri.

But it wasn’t just shocking results at the bottom of the seeds list. No No. 1 seeds made the Elite Eight for the first time in tournament history. Only one team made the Elite Eight that has previously won an NCAA title: UConn.

The Huskies are back in the Final Four along with the Owls. Florida Atlantic had made one previous NCAA Tournament in 2002. They have been playing Division I basketball since 1993.

Head coach Dusty May is in his fifth season in charge of the Owls. He has led the team to a Conference USA regular season title, Conference USA tournament title and a 35-3 record this season.

Now, he and the Owls will get a chance to book a spot in the National Championship next Saturday night in Houston.