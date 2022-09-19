Beyond Meat COO Arrested for Biting Man’s Nose Outside Arkansas Football Game

College football is sacred, even postgame fights. However, Doug Ramsey, COO of Beyond Meat went wild as he bit a man’s nose on Saturday. There was an altercation in the parking garage outside Arkansas’ football stadium. Fans have been getting into fights for as long as sports have been around, but this was much different.

The 53-year-old Beyond Meat COO is now facing two charges stemming from the September 17 incident. Now look, I know that the Razorbacks struggled against Missouri State a bit this weekend, but that’s no excuse for biting someone’s nose!

Police were called to the Gate 15 area around 10 p.m. local time. There was a “disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage.” That’s when the officer on the scene came across “two males with bloody faces,” KNWA Fox 24 reports.

Beyond Meat COO Goes Ballistic Over Parking Incident

I bet they didn’t know what they were going to find out soon enough. After getting a statement from both people, the police had a general idea of how the whole event unfolded. As these two individuals were leaving the garage, Ramsey was attempting to go through the gate. That’s when a Subaru of the other man inched in front of him, and made contact with Ramsey’s Ford Bronco passenger side tire.

The Beyond Meat COO exited his vehicle and “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” the report says. After that, the owner of the vehicle got out and a fight ensued. Ramsey grabbed the man and started to hit him in his body. He also made threats to kill the man. Then, Ramsey “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.”

For a company whose mission statement is “Eat What You Love” well, this is quite the turn.

Ramsey is currently being charged with terroristic threatening as well as third-degree battery. Prior to his work as the Beyond Meat COO, Ramsey had made a career with Tyson Foods as well as McDonald’s. He was on the company’s Executive Safety Council and “[was] a champion of team member safety,” according to Tyson’s website.